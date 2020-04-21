Death Stranding on PC delayed to July 2020 due to work-from-home orders Since Kojima Productions had a run in with the coronavirus, COVID-19, the studio has closed its offices to work from home. As a result, Death Stranding on PC has been delayed.

Death Stranding on PC is set to bring the journey of Sam Porter Bridges to a new platform, complete with a few unique goodies of its own, but after a recent case of coronavirus forced the Kojima Productions offices to close and the staff to begin remote work-from-home efforts, it’s looking like that journey may take just a bit longer to make it to the PC platform. Kojima Productions has announced Death Stranding will be delayed to a July 2020 release date in order to ensure quality on the game during the extraordinary circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kojima Productions announced their decision to delay the release date of Death Stranding on PC via the Kojima Productions Twitter on April 21, 2020. Originally announced to launch on PC via the Epic Games Store on June 2, 2020, Death Stranding on PC has now been pushed back to July 14, 2020. Kojima Productions directly cited new work-from-home practices due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as cause to give the game a bit more time.

Following the temporary closure of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, we have had to delay the PC launch of DEATH STRANDING to July 14, 2020, to allow more development time amidst the current work-from-home orders in place. Thank you all for your patience and continued support!#keeponkeepingon pic.twitter.com/euOmebcdQj — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) April 21, 2020

Kojima Productions of all studios has every reason to be cautious. It was at the end of March 2020 that an employee at Kojima Productions tested positive for COVID-19, forcing management to close the offices and sanitize them. That was just a bit before Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was forced to declare a state of emergency and push a stay-at-home and work-at-home order. Several ends of Japanese video game industry have been affected, including Japanese video game ratings board CERO, which has closed its doors and will not resume work until May 2020.

Safety is more than likely the best policy in this case, even if Kojima Productions and PC players are getting antsy waiting for The Great Deliverer to grace the platform. Either way, given the circumstances, one more extra month or so doesn’t seem so bad. We’ll look forward to seeing Death Stranding on PC when it launches on its new launch date in July 2020.