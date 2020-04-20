Facebook Gaming launches standalone app on Android, iOS coming soon Now you don't have to weather the regular gross nature of regular Facebook to enjoy its video game streaming ventures on mobile.

Facebook has had a series of ups and downs, especially with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but generally speaking, Facebook Gaming has been an increasingly serious competitor in the battle for livestream gaming and viewer attention. The part that sucks about that is that previously, we’ve still had to go through general Facebook and everything that entails to see what Facebook Gaming has to offer. That’s on its way to changing with a new standalone Facebook Gaming app released on Android and on its way to iOS.

Facebook launched the standalone Facebook Gaming app on the Google Store rather out of the blue on April 20, 2020. Where this app was expected for awhile, it was expected later in 2020. That said, while Facebook Gaming was in its own section on desktop, viewers had to go through the Facebook app on mobile previously. The Facebook Gaming app allows you to bypass general Facebook to enjoy what Facebook Gaming has to offer, though you’ll still need a Facebook account to access it.

Facebook Gaming's launch on mobile will allow users to circumvent general Facebook and jump right into the livestreaming platform.

Facebook Gaming has been as aggressive as any other platform in securing solid content streamers for its livestreaming platform. Back in late 2019, Facebook picked up former Super Smash Bros champion and regular Smash Bros content creator Gonzalo "ZeRo" Barrios in one of the more high-profile of several star pickups to come. Even despite the fact that Facebook had to pull out of events like GDC 2020 and lost star developer and Left 4 Dead creator Mike Booth from its Facebook VR department, Facebook Gaming still remains a valid competitor in the video game livestream space.

With the mobile app making Facebook Gaming more accessible on mobile devices and ensuring you don’t have to see cringy political takes or coronavirus misinformation on your way to watching creators livestream, that will likely become more so. Stay tuned for more on the launch of the iOS edition of the Facebook Gaming mobile app as information becomes available.