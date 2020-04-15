ShackStream: Let's play Red Dead Redemption 2 - Part 3 We're back on the trail looking for money and pristine animal pelts.

Greetings, folks, and welcome back to another livestream of our Red Dead Redemption 2 let’s play on the Shacknews Twitch channel. We’re in Horseshoe Overlook now, and the gang’s spirits appear to be high after we escaped the snowy mountains for the Heartlands.

We’ve got some story missions to hit up today, but we also need to get our hands on some money to keep upgrading our camp. I expect we’ll be doing some hunting to try and improve the clothing situation of our hero, Arthur Morgan. There’s so much we need to get done that we’ll have no trouble filling today with a variety of gunslinger activities. Stop by and hang out starting at 2 p.m. EDT. That’s a bit earlier than normal for a Wednesday, but we might play a bit longer.

