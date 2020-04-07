Valorant closed beta server issues delay key distribution Valorant's closed beta has rolled out today, but a slew of server issues and likely overload has slowed any further access into the game while Riot Games works on a fix.

Players all over the world were likely chomping at the bit to get in on the Valorant closed beta, which began on April 7, 2020. Unfortunately, it’s not quite smooth sailing on the rollout. Though the first wave of closed beta access has opened up, players are reporting issues trying to connect to the Riot Games servers, prompting Riot to delay further waves of access for a bit while a fix is prepared.

Riot Games spoke to the server issues affecting Valorant play and logins on the Valorant Twitter account in the first hours of the closed beta rollout on April 7, 2020. According to Riot, the issues began with a “number of logins on a specific service,” which branched out into login issues and timeouts for many players. Riot has since targeted specific issues and has mentioned that they are working on a fix on the matter. Nonetheless, they also mentioned that further distribution of Valorant closed beta keys will be delayed as they determine a fix on the current matter.

We've temporarily paused dropping Closed Beta access while we triage server issues. You'll still be eligible as you continue to watch, but actual distribution will begin once we find a stable fix. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 7, 2020

It’s not fully surprising that Valorant has come up against some server issues in the initial rollout of the closed beta. Demand for the game has been overwhelming as players around the world try to get in on what Riot is offering with their new first-person shooter, which has been described as a mix between CSGO and Overwatch. It’s a shame that those who haven’t gotten in on the action will be forced to wait a little longer, but Valorant Director Joe Ziegler stated that addressing these issues now will hopefully ensure that further waves of closed beta key distribution will run far more smoothly.

In the meantime, make sure you know how to sign up for the Valorant closed beta so when key distribution does resume, you're ready to go!