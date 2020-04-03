How to get Bunny Day DIY recipes - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Stock up on new Bunny Day DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Bunny Day is here in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, bringing with it a slew of new DIY recipes for players to find and complete. If you’re looking to get more of the Bunny Day recipes, then you’ll have your work cut out for you. Thankfully, we’ve figured out all the different ways to unlock these cute Easter-inspired recipes, and we’ve put it all right here in this guide.

There are a ton of Bunny Day-themed recipes for players to acquire in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Bunny Day recipes can be found a multitude of ways – and there are quite a number that can be found around your island. To find Bunny Day DIY recipes, you’re going to want to do the following:

Talk to your villagers every day.

Shoot down rainbow-colored balloon presents.

Gather lots of eggs.

Collect rainbow-colored message bottles from your beaches each day.

Talk to Zipper T. Bunny while he’s on your island.

By doing the above, you’ll be able to amass quite a few Bunny Day recipes including things like various egg-themed outfits, a special Bunny Day Bed recipe, Bunny Day wall recipe, and loads of other handy craftables. Furthermore, if you’re able to collect and craft all of the items, you can unlock a super-duper surprise from Zipper T. Bunny when he returns on Bunny Day, at the end of the event.

If you’re looking for more help with Bunny Day, then be sure to check out our guide on how to find eggs. You can also check out the rest of our New Horizons content in our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide, which contains over 100 hours of knowledge in one handy spot. We’ll continue to keep an eye on Bunny Day and we’ll update this guide should we discover any additional ways to acquire Bunny day recipes around your island.