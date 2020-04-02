Find eggs for Bunny Day - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Learn all the different ways you can find eggs for Bunny Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Bunny Day is a special day in the Animal Crossing universe. Not only can you find plenty of DIY recipes to craft, but you can also collect and gather a slew of different types of eggs. If you want to make the most of Bunny Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, then you’re going to need to know how to find eggs all around your island. Thankfully, we can help, and we’ve put together this handy guide to show you just how to find all those eggs that Zipper T. Bunny has hidden around your island paradise.

Zipper T. Bunny has hidden six different types of eggs around your island for Bunny Day. Set to take place between April 1 – April 12, you’ll have plenty of time to log in and find more than enough eggs to craft all the DIY recipes that are available throughout the event.

Leaf Eggs can be shaken off of trees around your island.

If you’re looking to find eggs, then you’re going to need to look around a few different places. Each type of egg has a pretty easy way to find them, and we’ve broken all of that information down below:

Sky Eggs – Can be found by shooting down presents with rainbow balloons.

Earth Eggs – Found by digging up Fossil holes. Small chance to appear instead of a Fossil.

Stone Eggs – Can be found by hitting rocks. Small chance to appear instead of Iron, Clay, or Stone.

Leaf Eggs – Found hanging on trees like fruit.

Wood Eggs – Can be found by chopping at trees with an Axe, just like you do to find wood. Small change to appear instead of Hardwood, Softwood, or regular Wood.

Water Eggs – Found by fishing in oceans, rivers, or ponds. Look for shadows like you normally would for regular fish and catch them.

As you can see, each of the six egg types above has clear ways to find them. You’ll also unlock different DIY recipes by gathering these eggs, so try to gather up as many as you can throughout the coming days. Obviously, some are going to be more limited than others, but you shouldn’t ever need too many of each type for the various crafting recipes you can find.

