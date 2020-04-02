How to start Bunny Day - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Find out how to kick off the Bunny Day event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch.

Bunny Day is the first seasonal event to hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and it sees the return to Zipper T. Bunny. Unlike previous Bunny Day events, which usually only lasted one day, New Horizons actually has a weeklong event leading up to the actual day. You also won’t be able to time travel to this date, and those playing around with time, or playing offline will need to jump through a couple of hoops to kick things off. Here’s everything you need to know to start Bunny Day.

Starting Bunny Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is actually fairly simple. First, you’re going to need to make sure you’ve downloaded and installed update 1.1.1. If you’re running on update 1.1.2 – which released today – then you’re good to go.

After you start Bunny Day, you can find DIY recipes around, as well as eggs, and other secrets.

With the update installed, head into the game and watch your announcements. If Tom Nook or Isabelle mentions that Bunny Day is coming up soon, then you’re ready to get started with the festivities. If you don’t see this announcement, exit the game and make sure your Nintendo Switch is set to sync up with time on the internet, as this is a requirement. Most have probably been running this all along, but if you’ve done any kind of time travel runs, then you’re probably a little off track.

Once you’ve done that, load back in and wait for the announcement. When you’ve seen the announcement, you can start finding eggs and other Bunny Day items right away. However, we highly recommend tracking down Zipper T. Bunny and having a chat with them to really get an idea of how things work.

How Bunny Day works in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Basically, Bunny Day works pretty similarly to how it has in the past. Players will want to hunt down various eggs that all fall into six different types. The six types include: Earth, Wood, Sky, Water, Leaf, and Stone.

You can unlock a slew of DIY recipes by finding them, or even thinking of them yourself.

You’ll want to gather up these eggs by completing normal activities like any other day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The key difference between past Bunny Days and this one, though, is the introduction of DIY recipes. Instead of turning in the eggs to Zipper, you’ll actually find DIY recipes hidden all around the island. Make sure you’re looking out for them, as they will unlock the ability to craft several new special items.

Now that you know how to start Bunny Day, and how it works, be sure to head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for more handy info and content.