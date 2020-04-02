Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.2 patch notes Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.2 should fix game breaking bugs and progress issues for a lot of players. Check out the patch notes here.

The latest patch notes for Animal Crossing: New Horizons are out. Update 1.1.2 has a lot to do with fixing glaring game breaking issues that have impeded progress for a lot of players. If you’ve had issues moving forward in the game, you might be happy to check out the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.2 patch notes.

Nintendo dropped the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.2 patch notes on April 2, 2020 and the broad strokes of this latest update are mostly directed at the aforementioned game breaking bugs that were stalling game progress. One of the bugs in question involved characters being invited to your island, but not moving there and the space reserved for them being unusable. With the latest bug fix, the invited animal still might not move there, but the land will be returned to you for use. Another big one included Tom Nook not asking players to build plots for new residents like he’s supposed to. This essentially keeps the game from moving forward at all. It has also been fixed.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.2 patch notes

A major game breaking bug in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in which invited villagers wouldn't move to the island and the land reserved for them was unusable has been fixed.

You can check out the entirety of details on the above fixes to game breaking-bugs and more in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.2 patch notes below.

General

Under certain conditions, animals that were invited to move from another island did not move, and vacant lots to be relocated remained closed. After the renewal, the land that has been closed will return to uncontracted and you will be able to relocate new animals.

Fixed a bug that caused Tom Nook to stop asking the islanders under certain conditions to secure construction land for new migrants. After the update, if the island has developed to a certain state (if the Nook store is under construction or completed), a specific event will occur during the next island broadcast during the next islander's play. Progress will resume.

Fixed a bug where deleting a user under certain conditions would make it impossible to apply for relocation of homes and facilities. After updating, you can apply for relocation again.

Fixed an issue where purchasing items from Lodley on an outlying island during a tour going out on "Mile Ricoken" would reduce the money you own along with the miles.

Several other bugs have been fixed.

Bare in mind that if you are playing co-op with anyone who has not downloaded Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.2, you won’t be able to play with them as the game can’t communicate with older versions, so be sure to get the update set before you start New Horizons again.

