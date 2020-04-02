New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sniper Elite the Board Game Kickstarter has been delayed due to COVID-19

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Rebellion has made the sensible decision to put plans for Sniper Elite the Board Game Kickstarter on hold.
TJ Denzer
1

It has to be tough to be a Kickstarter or crowdfunder out there right now with the COVID-19 pandemic still posing a threat worldwide. Rebellion recognizes this. Though Rebellion Unplugged was intending to launch a Sniper Elite the Board Game Kickstarter soon, it has delayed the decision, telling fans that there are more important things to put money towards at the moment.

Rebellion Unplugged (Rebellion’s new board game division which was to begin with Sniper Elite) shared the update on a future Sniper Elite the Board Game Kickstarter via Twitter and a blog post on April 2, 2020.

“We know how troubling a time this is for everyone in this unprecedented global crisis, and the huge challenges we are all set to face in the coming weeks and months,” wrote Project Lead Duncan Molly. “With all that in mind, we’ve taken the difficult decision to delay launching the Sniper Elite the Board Game Kickstarter campaign. Simply put, we don’t want to ask you to support the project right now when there are bigger, more important things to worry about.”

It’s more than a little considerate and rational in current times. For one, it’s extremely possible that despite all interest in the Sniper Elite the Board Game project, many couldn’t spare the investment right now, leading to an overall less successful Kickstarter. It’s also just an altruistic direction considering hospital bills, medicine, food, and savings via any job lost likely take priority over tempting folks with a new board game, as fun as Sniper Elite the Board Game sounds.

Safe to say, Rebellion Unplugged knows it’s not the right time to be putting a Kickstarter for Sniper Elite the Board Game out in the ether just yet. Many of us are more than ready to see what the game has in store for the tabletop space, but there’s definitely respect to be had for Rebellion Unplugged’s decision. Besides, there’s always things like Zombie Army 4 to tide us over while we wait for the return of Sniper Elite the Board Game later this year.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

