Sniper Elite the Board Game kicks off Rebellion's 'Unplugged' division

Sniper Elite has always been a series dedicated to planning your moves carefully for that exact, precious moment when your opportunity to strike presents itself. It’s also known for its fun and ridiculous x ray system when it comes to landing your skill shots. It would be difficult to capture the latter in a board game, but Rebellion is still aiming to pull the key elements of Sniper Elite into a board game with the studios all-new Rebellion Unplugged division. What’s more, they’re planning on bringing Sniper Elite the Board Game to PAX Unplugged 2019.

Rebellion announced their intention to bring their first board game project to PAX Unplugged on November 20, 2019 via a press release on the new Rebellion Unplugged website. First revealed on November 12, 2019, the new Rebellion Unplugged is aimed at taking some of Rebellion’s most popular franchises to the tabletop. As beloved as Sniper Elite is, it’s the new division’s first major project since their rollout and players will be able to get a sneak peak and play it for the first time during the weekend of December 6 to 8, 2019 at the PAX’s board game-focused Unplugged event in Philadelphia.

Despite its popularity among Rebellion’s franchises, Sniper Elite is an interesting choice for Rebellion Unplugged’s launch project. Certainly, the game features a good amount of tactical strategy that would make for various working board game mechanics. The visceral nature and vast environments of the game also can’t be understated and we wonder just how Rebellion intends to work them into the tabletop format. That said, as fans of the series, we also can’t wait to see how Rebellion Unplugged approaches these challenges.

With PAX Unplugged right around the corner, we’re sure to have some of our answers soon enough. Are you excited or interested to see what Sniper Elite the Board Game has to offer? What other Rebellion franchises would you like to see hit the tabletop? We’re crossing our fingers for Evil Genius, but let us know what you think in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.