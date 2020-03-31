Rockstar Games will donate 5% of online revenue for COVID-19 relief Rockstar Games is looking to help with ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts by offering five percent of all revenue from GTA Online and Red Dead Online.

The gaming world is continuing to step up its efforts to help everyone adjust to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Some are even going the extra mile by contributing to relief efforts. Among those assisting will be Rockstar Games. The publisher announced that it would take a portion of its revenue for the month of March and April and donate it towards coronavirus relief efforts.

Rockstar issued the following statement on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon:

The Rockstar Games community is at the center of everything we do. We love seeing players immersed in exploration of our virtual worlds and connecting with each other through them. As our teams navigate these difficult times, we see our local communities across North America, the UK, India and beyond being deeply affected. Small businesses have closed their doors, and communities who rely on government-provided support that they cannot access are struggling. The road ahead will be challenging, and we want to help where we can.

Starting April 1st and continuing through the end of May, 5% of our revenue from purchases in our online games, GTA Online and Red Dead Online, will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts. These funds will be used to help local communities and businesses struggling with the impacts of COVID-19, both directly and by supporting some of the amazing organizations who are on the ground helping those affected by this crisis. As things progress, we will share more on these efforts.

Thank you for your support and we wish you and your families health and safety.

The Rockstar Games Team

Rockstar Games has also felt the pinch from the continuing coronavirus crisis. Two weeks ago, Rockstar employees were ordered to work from home over COVID-19 concerns. The New York-based publisher also pledged full support for its online games, noting that the support team would remain fully available in the weeks and months ahead.

Shacknews continues to monitor any and all news stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. We will offer any updates as they come in.