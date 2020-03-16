Rockstar Games employees to work from home in response to coronavirus pandemic Rockstar Games is the latest in a long line of companies to bring its workforce around to a work from home policy.

Rockstar Games is the latest video game studio to make the difficult decision to enact work from home policies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rockstar took to its official Twitter account to make the announcement with a quick statement as it joined the legions of businesses affected by the coronavirus.

"In the interest of reducing the possible impact of COVID-19, Rockstar Games has implemented work from home policies across our international offices and studios. After significant research and consultation with our teams around the world, we began rolling out remote work solutions worldwide across the past week, and we are confident we have a robust system in place for our teams to continue their work with a minimum of disruption," the statement read.

"Our online games will continue to operate as usual, and all support teams will remain available for our players. The health and safety of our employees and their families remains our top priority, and we will continue to adapt our practices to the situation as it evolves," concluded the statement before wishing players well and the "best of health."

A message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/uB4syLHROo — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 15, 2020

Previously, companies like Blizzard, Apple, Microsoft, and several other organizations had already jumped on this train in an effort to help quell the spread of the virus. Many of us have experienced the effects of the virus thus far, whether it's been the need to self-quarantine or being made to stay home due to business requirements. As we continue to navigate this difficult time, it's likely we're only going to continue seeing more companies pivoting to work from home arrangements.

