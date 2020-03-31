Bunny Day start time- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Find out exactly when Bunny Day, the first seasonal event for Animal Crossing: New Horizons starts.

Bunny Day is the first seasonal event to arrive in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Unlike events in previous Animal Crossing games, players will have more than a single day to take part in the event. If you’re looking for the exact Bunny Day start time, then we can help. Here’s what we know.

Bunny Day start time - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Bunny Day is set to begin on April 1 and run until April 12. That leaves a week and a half for players to dive in and collect the Egg Series recipes. While Nintendo hasn’t released an exact start time for Bunny Day, we can only assume that it will begin at the usual daily reset time of 5 a.m. in your local time. This is when your normal daily routines start over – including any construction work that you currently have going on.

Players will be able to craft a ton of egg-themed furniture during Bunny Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Since Bunny Day is set to last a few more days than usual, it stands to reason that players will have more of a challenging time finding all of the eggs that Zipper T. Bunny has hidden around the island. In past games you could dig, fish, shake trees, and even shoot down presents to find eggs, which you could then turn into Bunny Tokens. Since we have the crafting system now – and DIY recipes are on the way with Bunny Day – we expect that finding the various crafting materials you need will work similarly. Nintendo has even shown in a Nintendo Direct last week that you’ll be able to fish and dig up Eggs, so all that needs to be confirmed are the other methods.

If you aren’t aware of what Bunny Day is, then allow us to bring you up to speed. Bunny Day is basically the Easter celebration in the Animal Crossing world. Normally the event would only last for one day, but Nintendo has increased the amount of time it lasts in New Horizons to give players even more time to collect everything. On Bunny Day, players will be able to talk to Zipper T. Bunny and turn in Eggs and other things to unlock DIY recipes for a special Egg Series of furniture to fill their house with.

Now that you know the Bunny Day start time, head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more handy information.