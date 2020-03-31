The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Creative Director talks archaeology and cross-play The Creative Direct of Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor sat down with us to chat about the latest expansion, the next generation of consoles, and story.

The Elder Scrolls Online has been out for almost six years now. In that time, players have been able to explore Tamriel in a way unlike any other Elder Scrolls title. Now, with the Greymoor expansion coming this year, we got to speak with Creative Director Rich Lambert about a new way to play ESO, as well as story, cross-play, and more. Please check out the interview below!

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor developer interview

While players can look forward to new story in Greymoor, they can also enjoy a new type of mechanic: archaeology. This new system allows players to track down and uncover the location of new lore-related items. Lambert went on to say that it’s not just limited to the Greymoor chapter, but available throughout the entire game.

How this new system works sounds rather unique too. Archaeology involves a type of mini-game that’s a cross between Minesweeper and Battleship. Players will go to a dig site, set up an archaeological area, and use various abilities to recover items and objects.

In order to access this new mechanic, players will need to go to Greymoor, join the guild, and then they can go anywhere in the world and do the scrying and digging.

The team also reworked some of the vampire abilities. The actives were reworked, the passives have been updated, the ultimate now turns players into a different form, and the feeding experience has been improved.

For those players that might be looking at The Elder Scrolls Online and considering playing for the first time, Greymoor also includes a tutorial that eases you into the MMO world. You will be given an overview of the story, as well as taught combat mechanics – just enough to get you started.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor is set to release on May 18, 2020, for PC and Mac, and then on June 2, 2020, for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Be sure to check out the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for even more Elder Scrolls Online coverage!