Resident Evil Resistance will add Jill Valentine in a future RE3 remake update We got a new Jill-focused Resident Evil 3 remake trailer and the big news out of this one is that she'll be playable in an update for Resident Evil Resistance.

Given that Resident Evil 3 is all about Jill Valentine’s escape from Raccoon City, it may have been strange to some that she was left out of Resident Evil Resistance. Well, worry no more. She won’t be in at launch, but Capcom recently announced that Jill Valentine will be a playable character in RE Resistance in a future update to the game.

Capcom launched a new Resident Evil 3 remake trailer centered entirely around Jill Valentine on the Resident Evil YouTube on March 27, 2020. With the Resident Evil Resistance open beta apparently starting today, a segment of RE3’s multiplayer kicks off the trailer in which we learn that Jill Valentine will be a playable character among the Raccoon City citizens. She won’t be available at launch, but will apparently be added in a future update to Resident Evil 3 remake. You can check out the new Resident Evil 3 remake Jill Valentine trailer below.

Obviously, narrative sets Jill’s escape from Raccoon City apart from whatever’s going on with the survivors in Resistance, but it’s a common sense decision nonetheless. Jill’s inclination to help other people is strong and she’ll fit right in with the rest of the Resistance characters, even if it’s kind of just a bonus. Either way, with the Resident Evil Resistance open beta running from the time of this writing, March 27, 2020, to April 3, 2020, it will be a good opportunity to give Resident Evil Resistance a full look in its entirety before the game launches on April 3, 2020. The Resident Evil Resistance open beta is available for download on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the Steam link is unavailable at this time, but will be coming soon.

We’ll have more details on Jill Valentine’s launch date in Resident Evil Resistance when it becomes available. Just don’t get feisty and fight over who gets to play as Jill when she comes to the game.