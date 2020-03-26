Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion pass DLC adds two new areas Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield players prepare to explore new areas, meet new people, and collect new Pokemon!

Pokemon players are in for a treat with the Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield expansion pass. This new expansion pass will introduce two new areas to the game, giving players more to do, new faces to meet, as well as some new Pokemon to catch.

Pokemon Sword and Shield getting two new areas

It’s not every day that Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield receive a new area. And it’s certainly not every day that a new, Legendary Pokemon is on offer, but that’s exactly what’s coming at the end of June. Check out the video below at minute 25:15 for the full reveal.

The first area coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield is the Isle of Armor. As the name suggests, this is a gloriously sunny and cheerful island for players to explore. The second, and slightly not as inviting, is the snowy and cold Crown Tundra. These areas are bound to offer unique experiences and situations.

As for what you'll do in these areas, well there was only some information revealed for the first area, the Isle of Armor. This island has a dojo where players can battle their Pokemon. For those that manage to reach the location and train well, a new Legendary Pokemon awaits. Known as Kubfu, this adorable little fellow looks to excel at kung fu and will eventually evolved into Urshifu through a special quest.

Players will need to train with Kubfu and take to the Towers of Two Fists. At this point, you will need to choose either the Tower of Darkness or the Tower of Water and must go it alone with nobody but Kubfu at your side.

The expansion pass will also include some new customization options including new outfits, hairstyles, as well as card backgrounds, effects, and frames. These unlocks will allow players to further express themselves.

While no release date has been announced for this Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield expansion pass, it is scheduled to arrive before the end of June. Take a moment to check out the Nintendo Direct Mini March 20202 announcements and reveals article for everything that was unveiled!