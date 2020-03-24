Bluefin Brands showcase features Star Wars model kits and more Build your own Stormtrooper, an articulating Broly, or Autobot Megatron with Bluefin Brand's new model kits.

There’s nothing quite as exciting as checking out exquisite figurines, toys, and models. Finding one that fits perfectly into your collection is all part of the fun, and we recently had the pleasure of checking out Bluefin Brands’ latest offerings. Whether you’re looking for a cool new toy, some figures to display, or models to build, there’s bound to be something that excites you in this showcase.

Bluefin Brands toys, models, and figures showcase

There was a whole lot on offer at the Bluefin Brands stall at the Toy Fair. The toys on offer ranged from Dragon Ball Z and Evangelion to Transformers and Star Wars, even Marvel, Mortal Kombat and DC were seen. One type of product that Bluefin Brands does extremely well is model kits. Nearly all of these popular franchises had model kits that users could build, allowing them to create their own action figures without painting or gluing.

Right off the bat we got to see an impressive Broly figure from Dragon Ball Z. Despite being a model, this figure had several points of articulation. What this allows is for users to create their own action figure, as opposed to just a model that will sit on a shelf. But the really eye-catching piece is the Great Ape Vegeta. This is one of the largest models in the collection and a must-have item for fans.

Fans of Transformers will be pleased to hear that they won’t miss out on model kits either. Bluefin Brands has an impressive line-up of Transformer kits, ranging from Bubblebee to Autobot Megatron. All of these kits – and those from other franchises – require no gluing or painting. Users need only piece these intricate figures together.

But the truly incredible display was the Star Wars section. Every single figure shown came from a model kit. Something like the Stormtrooper features different hands and guns, and although it doesn’t require painting, users can certainly rough it up or make it look like a Desert Stormtrooper.

There’s a lot to love from the Bluefin Brands and Bandai Namco showcase. With model kits from nearly every franchise, there’s bound to be something that catches your eye. Be sure to check out the Shacknews YouTube channel as well as the GamerHubTV channel for even more videos like these!