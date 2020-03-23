New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideDoom Eternal walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Doom Eternal walkthrough

NVIDIA unveils DLSS 2.0; will be ready for Control's The Foundation DLC

NVIDIA is taking another step forward in the world of PC gaming, unveiling its new DLSS 2.0 technology. And among the first games to utilize it will be Control and this week's The Foundation DLC.
Ozzie Mejia
5

NVIDIA has been hard at work trying to improve upon its AI architecture in an effort to make PC gaming a better place. One of the company's biggest focuses has been on its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) system, which uses AI to extract aliased frames and output higher frame rates in more graphically-intense games. On Monday, NVIDIA announced a breakthrough in the form of an upgraded DLSS 2.0 system, one that players can get a firsthand look at with the upcoming Control DLC, The Foundation.

NVIDIA's DLSS 2.0 will double the speed of its current AI network to output quadruple super-res temporal feedback. This will result in much greater performance in PC games, offering noticeably sharper textures than what can be seen in DLSS 1.0. Eagle-eyed PC players may notice a reduction in blurrines on objects like hair, while high-frequency noise textures will likewise appear clearer. In a press-wide demo, NVIDIA showed the effects of DLSS 2.0 on one of Control's running exhaust fans, a noisey texture that looked noticeably less blurry than it did with DLSS 1.0 running.

Remedy sounds particularly excited to have DLSS 2.0 available to them. They'll have it ready for the PC version of Control, which is set to launch its DLC expansion, The Foundation, later this week.

"With Control, we set out to create a visually stunning and immersive world" Remedy's Director of Technology Mika Vehkala said via press release. "Real-time ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS made Control look amazing at launch, and upgrading to DLSS 2.0 made the game's image quality better than ever."

The team at Remedy aren't the only ones looking to take advantage of DLSS 2.0's capabilities. Piranha Games will use the technology for Mechwarrior 5, with an update coming soon. Check out the video below to see how DLSS 2.0 will work with the mech battler.

DLSS 2.0 updates should also be ready for Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Deliver Us The Moon. There's an Unreal Engine 4 DLSS 2.0 branch now available for any game developers seeking to use it. NVIDIA states that they simply need to request access to the branch.

For more on today's DLSS 2.0 announcement, as well as the future of NVIDIA's ray tracing technology, visit the NVIDIA website.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 23, 2020 6:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, NVIDIA unveils DLSS 2.0; will be ready for Control's The Foundation DLC

    • 60days legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 23, 2020 6:17 AM

      Woah, thats a huge improvement in quality vs the original. Not needing training per-game is also a massive step - it should be much more common in games now.

      • dkrulz legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 23, 2020 6:34 AM

        Yeah hopefully all new titles start utilizing it.

        • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          March 23, 2020 7:51 AM

          It would be great if you could somehow force it through the driver. Like set the game resolution below your native and have the driver upscale it with DLSS.

          As they mention it doesn’t need per-game training anymore.. maybe that’s something that will come in the future.

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 23, 2020 6:30 AM

      I am glad they're adding it to Control. I'll be playing it when it hits Steam in August, and by all accounts DLSS 2.0 is startlingly good in Wolfenstein.

      • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        March 23, 2020 6:58 AM

        Yah that's a pretty amazing jump in quality... might be able to hold a solid 60fps at 1440p now with DLSS 2.0.

Hello, Meet Lola