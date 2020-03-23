NVIDIA unveils DLSS 2.0; will be ready for Control's The Foundation DLC NVIDIA is taking another step forward in the world of PC gaming, unveiling its new DLSS 2.0 technology. And among the first games to utilize it will be Control and this week's The Foundation DLC.

NVIDIA has been hard at work trying to improve upon its AI architecture in an effort to make PC gaming a better place. One of the company's biggest focuses has been on its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) system, which uses AI to extract aliased frames and output higher frame rates in more graphically-intense games. On Monday, NVIDIA announced a breakthrough in the form of an upgraded DLSS 2.0 system, one that players can get a firsthand look at with the upcoming Control DLC, The Foundation.

NVIDIA's DLSS 2.0 will double the speed of its current AI network to output quadruple super-res temporal feedback. This will result in much greater performance in PC games, offering noticeably sharper textures than what can be seen in DLSS 1.0. Eagle-eyed PC players may notice a reduction in blurrines on objects like hair, while high-frequency noise textures will likewise appear clearer. In a press-wide demo, NVIDIA showed the effects of DLSS 2.0 on one of Control's running exhaust fans, a noisey texture that looked noticeably less blurry than it did with DLSS 1.0 running.

Remedy sounds particularly excited to have DLSS 2.0 available to them. They'll have it ready for the PC version of Control, which is set to launch its DLC expansion, The Foundation, later this week.

"With Control, we set out to create a visually stunning and immersive world" Remedy's Director of Technology Mika Vehkala said via press release. "Real-time ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS made Control look amazing at launch, and upgrading to DLSS 2.0 made the game's image quality better than ever."

The team at Remedy aren't the only ones looking to take advantage of DLSS 2.0's capabilities. Piranha Games will use the technology for Mechwarrior 5, with an update coming soon. Check out the video below to see how DLSS 2.0 will work with the mech battler.

DLSS 2.0 updates should also be ready for Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Deliver Us The Moon. There's an Unreal Engine 4 DLSS 2.0 branch now available for any game developers seeking to use it. NVIDIA states that they simply need to request access to the branch.

For more on today's DLSS 2.0 announcement, as well as the future of NVIDIA's ray tracing technology, visit the NVIDIA website.