Check out the official Control, The Foundation DLC trailer Jesse Faden has some new upgrades and ability to explore as she digs underneath the Oldest House in Control's upcoming expansion The Foundation.

The work is never done for the Director of the Federal Bureau of Control. 505 Games and Remedy Entertainment just showed off upcoming Control DLC, The Foundation. Get ready to grab your gun, get it upgraded, and take on new powers of Shape and Fracture as you explore the Foundation of the Oldest House.

505 Games shared the latest trailer for the Control: The Foundation DLC on March 15, 2020 on YouTube. Launching on March 26, 2020 on PlayStation 4 and the Epic Games Store, Control: The Foundation follows the events of the main game, the Astral Plane is beginning to clash with reality and our leading lady, Jesse Faden, needs to find out why. Faden will venture underneath the Oldest House to The Foundation to unravel deeper mysteries, such as the disappearance of Head of Operation Helen Marshall, who may know vital information about the threat in The Foundation and the mysterious Board. You can check out the trailer for Control: The Foundation just below.

In addition to a new story to explore, Control: The Foundation also features new abilities for Jesse and her gun. Shape will let you change matter in the environment around you while Fracture will allow you to destroy it. In addition, with or without the DLC, all Control players will get a free update that will allow players access to the new Shield Rush ability that allows you to employ the shield to charge enemies and knock them back. The free upcoming Control update will also allow players to clear your ability points and reassign them to respect Jesse as you please.

In order to play The Foundation DLC, you’ll need to have finished the main story in Control’s base game. Hit up our guide section on Control if you need a helping hand and get ready to return to the Astral Plane later this March.