Care Bears return with new plush toys and collectible figures The classic franchise returns with a new look and plenty of new merchandise to go along with it.

What's more fun than giving the Care Bear stare? New Care Bears merch coming down the pipeline!

Taking on the New York Toy Fair, Shacknews chatted with Ashley Mady, Head of Brand Development at Basic Fun, for a quick rundown of the new Care Bears line and everything it's got in store. All you retro fans and '80s babies out there have plenty to look forward too.

Basically, you can expect plenty of cuddly new plush toys and collectibles as well as interactive Care Bears, according to Mady, in fun and bright colors.

"There's a huge resurgence with the Care Bears brand both in pop culture and fandom that's been brought on by social media and events. There's also a new TV series on Boomerang, and that combined has really brought it back," she said of the series' return.

"We had a lot of success bringing My Little Pony back in the exact way you remember it, and we tend to take the same strategy and applied it here."

The figures make noise. One farts, they do their own Care Bear stare, and a collectible set will interact with each other. All six will sing a song together. They're super cute, and any Care Bears fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for the line for the sake of kicking it old school.

