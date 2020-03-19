A collection of Itch.io games are on sale or free to help with self-isolation As folks continue to self-isolate and quarantine to fight spread of COVID-19, Itch.io indie devs have gathered a 'Games to help you stay inside" collection of free and discounted games.

COVID-19 is a complete bummer (worse than that for many) and it has forced many to take on self-isolation to help minimize risk of spread. As the world continues to work on efforts to stop and treat the coronavirus, creators on Itch.io are chipping in to help with the boredom of indoor confinement. A “Games to help you stay inside” collection has been launched from several creators, full of free and discounted games on the Itch.io platform.

Itch.io launched the “Games to help you stay inside” page on March 17, 2020. The page has a growing collection of titles, many of which can be played for free, and others of which are on major discount during this trying time against COVID-19. Titles like Where The Water Tastes Like Wine, Super Skelemania, and Nuclear Throne are a few among the collection of free titles (although you can pay what you want if you are so inclined), while titles like Night in the Woods, Thumper, and more are on discount for up to 70% off. There’s a lot going on in the collection and assuredly something at little or no cost for everyone.

We're curating a collection of games from developers offering discounts as COVID-19 impacts our lives: Games to help you stay insidehttps://t.co/34Drr40zCU



Thank you to all the independent game developers who are making their work more accessible during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/WEPL3WHX1H — itch.io (@itchio) March 17, 2020

Itch.io’s Games to help you stay inside collection is among several recent efforts to help ease the burden of the trying times caused by the coronavirus, and many of the games are of quality offering for the low cost of free. We’ve had a good time chatting with folks like the Water Tastes Like Wine devs in the past here at Shacknews.

Itch.io is among efforts to help out with the situation of self-isolation facing many around the world, so if you’re looking for something to keep the boredom at bay as you stay indoors during these times, have a look and see what catches your eye.

