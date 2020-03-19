New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

A collection of Itch.io games are on sale or free to help with self-isolation

As folks continue to self-isolate and quarantine to fight spread of COVID-19, Itch.io indie devs have gathered a 'Games to help you stay inside" collection of free and discounted games.
TJ Denzer
1

COVID-19 is a complete bummer (worse than that for many) and it has forced many to take on self-isolation to help minimize risk of spread. As the world continues to work on efforts to stop and treat the coronavirus, creators on Itch.io are chipping in to help with the boredom of indoor confinement. A “Games to help you stay inside” collection has been launched from several creators, full of free and discounted games on the Itch.io platform.

Itch.io launched the “Games to help you stay inside” page on March 17, 2020. The page has a growing collection of titles, many of which can be played for free, and others of which are on major discount during this trying time against COVID-19. Titles like Where The Water Tastes Like Wine, Super Skelemania, and Nuclear Throne are a few among the collection of free titles (although you can pay what you want if you are so inclined), while titles like Night in the Woods, Thumper, and more are on discount for up to 70% off. There’s a lot going on in the collection and assuredly something at little or no cost for everyone.

Itch.io’s Games to help you stay inside collection is among several recent efforts to help ease the burden of the trying times caused by the coronavirus, and many of the games are of quality offering for the low cost of free. We’ve had a good time chatting with folks like the Water Tastes Like Wine devs in the past here at Shacknews.

Itch.io is among efforts to help out with the situation of self-isolation facing many around the world, so if you’re looking for something to keep the boredom at bay as you stay indoors during these times, have a look and see what catches your eye.

Want to see other efforts from groups against the ongoing pandemic? Check out how Razer has shifted their manufacturing to donate surgical masks around the world.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola