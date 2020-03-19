New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

TEKKEN 7 Season 3 character Fahkumram gets official March launch date

The scarred Muay Thai fighter Fahkumram is coming to TEKKEN 7 at the end of this month as part of the Season 3 Pass.
Season 3 of TEKKEN 7 is wrapping up and its final character, Fahkumram, is ready to bring hard-hitting kicks and elbows to the whole roster. The Muay Thai fighter rounds out the Season 3 offerings and he finally has an official launch date. Get ready to play Fahkumram and the Cave of Enlightenment stage near the end of March 2020.

Bandai Namco put out a release date and final trailer for Fahkumram on the TEKKEN Twitter on March 19, 2020. Fahkumram and the Cave of Enlightenment are officially set to launch on March 24, 2020 on all available platforms. We’ve seen a lot of the Muay Thai fighter and his burly moveset already, and we definitely got more of both Fahkumram and the Cave of Enlightenment stage, but we also got a look at some of his DLC costumes, which will include both the Traditional Battle Set and the Victor Set, both giving a little extra flair to the otherwise grizzled fighter. You can check out the final look at Fahkumram and the Cave of Enlightenment in the launch trailer below.

With Fahkumram’s launch, TEKKEN 7’s Season Pass 3 finally comes to a close, leaving many to wonder if there will be a Season 4. Zafina, Leroy, and Ganryu were great additions to the game and we finally got frame data for the more technical players to learn and train up. Even so, the coronavirus put a damper on this year, forcing the TEKKEN World Tour to postpone. It remains to be seen if we’ll see a return of the tour anytime soon. Even EVO 2020 is in jeopardy though no decision has been made as of yet.

Nonetheless, Fahkumram has been a much anticipated addition for the TEKKEN 7 roster and we can’t wait to bust some skulls and bodies with his angry arsenal of Muay Thai when he launches on March 24.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

