Watch the Day of the Devs: GDC Edition Direct livestream here

This would normally be the time of the year where the Game Developers Conference takes place in San Francisco, CA. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, this is not meant to be. However, the crew at GDC is doing its best to carry on via digital means. That includes the people behind Day of the Devs hosting a special GDC Edition Direct livestream presentation.

Day of the Devs is the annual showcase of indie games hosted by Double Fine and iam8bit. They're normally located on the Moscone Center floor, but this year, they're going to bring this year's games directly to you at home.

The Day of the Devs: GDC Edition Direct will be hosted by Double Fine's Tim Schafer and Greg Rice and will air on March 18 at 4PM PT/7PM ET. The Direct is expected to last roughly one hour. The whole thing can be viewed directly on Twitch or you can watch the stream helpfully embedded above.

Among the games set to be featured are Carrion, Cloudpunk, Chicory, She Dreams Elsewhere, Heavenly Bodies, Komako, Rainy Season, Disc Room, Skatebird, Paper Beast, and Sludge Life. There's also one more game that is being kept under wraps until the presentation itself. Platforms and release dates for each of the games will vary. For an idea of what to expect, you can watch this teaser video below.

Shacknews will be present to report on any breaking news as it comes in. If there's anything you're particularly excited about, be sure to look for it in our 2020 video game release dates calendar. And stay tuned afterwards for the Indepedent Games Festival and Game Developers Conference awards.