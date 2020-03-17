League of Legends LCS & Academy to begin online matches this week After canceling live matches and events due to coronavirus, the North American competitive League of Legends LCS will begin an online match schedule starting this weekend.

Nearly every esport or gaming event set in the current time has been dealt a blow in dealing with the risks and containment of COVID-19. LCS wasn’t exempt from the issue, canceling live matches recently, but it seems the North American competitive scene of League of Legends is back on track. An online match schedule has been set for both pro and Academy matches and will begin this coming weekend.

The LCS launched an official statement and schedule on the re-activation of the current Spring season via the LCS Twitter on March 17, 2020. According to LCS Commissioner Chris Greeley, this format of LCS will continue for the remainder of the Spring Split.

“Both [LCS and Academy] Leagues will resume with the scheduled Week 8 matches, although we’ll be shifting the Monday League games to Saturday and Sunday,” Greeley wrote. “We expect to have the Academy and LCS match schedules updated on LOLEsports.com soon.”

You can see the entire new schedule for the upcoming online Academy and LCS online matches just below.

An update on the 2020 LCS & Academy Spring Split from Chris Greeley, LCS Commissioner pic.twitter.com/0G7SsoSTOt — LCS (@LCSOfficial) March 17, 2020

In addition to offering the schedule for the upcoming new online LCS format, Greeley asked for viewer patience while the LCS staff adjust to this very sudden change in style.

“With us transitioning the LCS and Academy into a fully remote setup, you may see some changes or delays in the broadcast as we fine tune the new setup and you should expect that the broadcast will not have the usual level of polish,” Greeley explained.

Regardless, it’s good to see the LCS is back on track to continue the competitive season after being forced to postpone live matches recently. Hopefully this means we might see other competitive leagues, such as the LEC who also postponed its season, follow suit and get this year of esports back on track.

Stay tuned to Shacknews for further details and developments as we follow LCS and further competitive leagues.