Wasteland 3 beta coming next week for Fig backers Players who backed the game in crowdfunding will get a taste of Wasteland 3's reimagined apocalypse.

Wasteland 3 is a highly anticipated title for many fans of the isometric RPG style and sci-fi nuclear apocalyptic futures. The game is still a ways off in May 2020, but those who helped crowdfund the game can get a look at what’s coming as soon as next week. A Wasteland 3 beta is coming just for Fig backers.

InXile Entertainment announced the upcoming Wasteland 3 beta on the game’s Fig page on March 13, 2020. Starting on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, players will be able to download and play a beta version of Wasteland 3. Reportedly, those who backed Wasteland 3 at tiers of $25 or higher will be able to access the beta a bit earlier than others. All eligible backers should expect an email with a Steam key that can be redeemed in the Steam client to access the game. Instructions will come with the code. Those who have been playing Wasteland 3 in Alpha need not worry. Their alpha copies will be updated to the beta edition once it launches according to inXile.

Whether coop or solo, Wasteland 3 will have a lot to offer players and their friends in its story-driven gameplay.

InXile doesn’t appear to have left an end date for Wasteland 3’s beta to come to a close, but they did mention that players should expect quite a few bugs as its still quite an early edition of the game.

“Please be aware that this is a pre-release look at the first few hours of Wasteland 3,” inXile wrote. “Content and systems will probably change before release (you can help with that, see below!), and you may encounter issues and bugs. Furthermore, the game has not been fully optimized, and you can expect its performance to improve when the game finally launches.”

With a date of May 19, 2020 set for Wasteland 3, it won’t be long before that game is in everyone’s hands, but the Wasteland 3 Fig beta will definitely be one of the biggest chances to have a look at what Wasteland 3’s apocalypse has to offer fans and new players alike. If you backed it, be sure to get in on the action as the beta launches next Tuesday.