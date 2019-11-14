Wasteland 3 gets a May 2020 release date The world is about to get a little more nuclear when Wasteland 3 releases next May.

If you thought that 2020 was already shaping up to be a good year for games—what with Cyberpunk 2077 and a slew of other great titles set to drop near the start—then inXile Studio is ready to make it even better. During today’s Inside Xbox, Brian Fargo, the head of the studio, made a special appearance to show off a brand-new trailer, as well as reveal an official release date.

Originally released in 1988, the first game of the Wasteland series set forth a new era for science fiction role-playing games, and in 2014, inXile brought that series back to life with Wasteland 2. While it hasn’t been almost 25 years since the release of Wasteland 2, Brian Fargo and his team are exceptionally excited about what they are doing with Wasteland 3. While appearing on Inside Xbox, Fargo was quick to talk about how the partnership with Xbox has really helped the team when it comes to expanding what the series is in Wasteland 3.

Set in the frozen wastes of Colorado, Wasteland 3 is set to be the biggest and best game of the Wasteland franchise according to Fargo, which he believes is demonstrated by the game’s recent award for best RPG at Gamescom 2019. It will definitely be intriguing to see how much Wasteland 3 stands up to the hype that’s generating around it, and when the game releases on May 19, 2020, players will be able to pick it up on both the Xbox One and Windows 10. If you aren’t quite sure the game is for you, or if you just prefer picking up a ton of games for a great price, then Wasteland 3 will also be available on day one for both PC and console thanks to Xbox Game Pass.

