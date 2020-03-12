Guild Wars 2's third expansion is in the works, says ArenaNet ArenaNet recently shared a host of new information, including teasing a look at an all-new expansion coming to Guild Wars 2.

Guild Wars 2’s most previous expansion, Path of Fire, was released in 2017. The game has continued to update with season additions, festival events, and its Living World adaptive narrative, but over 2 years later, Guild Wars 2 is headed towards its next big expansion. ArenaNet teased a third expansion coming to Guild Wars 2 in the coming future.

The third expansion for Guild Wars 2 was shared by ArenaNet in a blog post on the Guild Wars 2 website on March 12, 2020. In addition to sharing updates to upcoming festivals, the Living World, and other further content, ArenaNet shared that a full third expansion to Guild Wars 2 is in development and on the way.

“The team is hard at work, and it’s much too soon to talk about any details right now, including features, story, release date, or development timeline,” ArenaNet wrote. “We’ll have to stick to that until we’re ready to reveal more information to the world. When we are ready, you’ll definitely know!”

Spring is fast approaching—with summer hot on its heels—and it’s time for some updates on what’s next for #GuildWars2! https://t.co/P0xroe4mua pic.twitter.com/ATPr65NHXX — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) March 12, 2020

The Heart of Thorns and Path of Fire expansions for Guild Wars 2 were major additions to the ongoing MMORPG, but ArenaNet has continued to make content updates to the game and offer players enjoyable new ways to engage through the aforementioned Living World stories like the Icebrood Saga. That said, and with that fact in mind, it’s interesting to imagine what major additions ArenaNet might have in mind for Guild Wars 2 if there’s a big enough “expansion” to offer against the regular events and updates they’ve already been doing.

As mentioned by ArenaNet, there are no updates or information to share at this time past the little bit of concept art and knowledge of the third expansion’s existence. Stay tuned to Shacknews for further information on Guild Wars 2’s third expansion as details become available.