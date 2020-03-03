Guild Wars 2: The Icebrood Saga sees Visions of the Past in two weeks Guild Wars 2's Icebrood Saga is looking at things from a different point of view with its next chapter, Visions of the Past: Steel and Fire.

Guild Wars 2 continues to trudge through the hazards of the snowy ice caps, as it further pushes the Living World storyline forward. It's not the ideal place to spend a birthday, but that's the plan for the franchise's 15th anniversary, which draws ever closer. The Icebrood Saga is starting to heat up, but before it goes any further, it's time to look at what's happened from a different set of eyes with the next chapter, Visions of the Past: Steel and Fire.

Visions of the Past: Steel and Fire, first seen at PAX East, will look at the Icebrood Saga from the perspective of the charr, focusing on Ryland Steelcatcher's Steel Warband and their adventures in the Shiverpeaks. One noteworthy thing to look out for is a new 10-player instance that sees the Steel Warband escorting a charr Devastator into the mountains. This goes along with a new story mission and the addition of select missions from the Living World's very first season. The latter will be the first time these missions have been seen since 2013, with new rewards that include an Advanced Norn Armor set and cape. Players can also step into the Eye of the North to jump into the new Strike Missions, which were added with the start of the Icebrood Saga.

It won't take much longer for the Icebrood Saga to resume. Visions of the Past: Steel and Fire is set to launch on March 17. The latest episode and the new Eye of the North hub will be free to anyone who already has Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire.