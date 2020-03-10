Sea of Thieves Heart of Fire update delayed, no longer launching March 11 It looks like we'll be waiting a bit for new throwable weapons and tall tales in the Sea of Thieves Heart of Fire update. It's been delayed until further notice.

Banana-themed weapons and outfits sounded like quite an offering for Sea of Thieves in addition to all the other goods coming in the Heart of Fire update, but it looks like we’ll be waiting a little longer for that sweet weaponized potassium. Rare has unfortunately delayed the Heart of Fire update and do not currently have a new date set for it at this time.

Rare made its announcement regarding delays on the Sea of Thieves Heart of Fire update on the Sea of Thieves Twitter on March 10, 2020. Though set to launch on March 11, 2020 on Xbox One and PC, it would appear that those playing early versions of the Heart of Fire update on the Xbox Insiders program discovered a pretty serious issue. The issue was apparently bad enough to force Rare to reconsider the launch of the entire Heart of Fire content update, and so the update has been delayed until further notice. No new date was given at the time of this writing.

The heart of the upcoming Sea of Thieves Heart of Fire update was a new tall tale featuring the famed pirate lord Flameheart. Originally met (unleashed) in the Seabound Souls update, players would continue the events introduced when Flameheart was set free. In addition to this story content, ship cannon ammo in the form of chainshot and a new throwable weapon in the form of the blunderbomb were set to arrive as new ordinance in the game. The chainshot is a bola-like cannonball that can wreck mast and sails while the blunderbomb explodes, throwing shrapnel that will launch foes back from the explosion. We were also supposed to get banana-themed cosmetics for our pets, our pirates, and our weapons, but alas…

Being in that we have no date as of yet for a rescheduled launch of Sea of Thieves Heart of Fire, stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest news and information on when the new update is coming out.