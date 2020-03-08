Shackcast Episode 064: One of these days we are going to nail this Please understand, Wikus. Here's the latest episode of the Shackcast!

On this very special episode of the Shackcast, the official Shacknews podcast of Shacknews, the gang gets "some feedback" from one of our listeners. We take quality control super seriously at Shacknews, so this episode features an exhaustive look at how we can get better. We also rank our show against all the other podcasts in Shacknews history. Blake talks about his recent hands-on previews of Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Baldur's Gate 3, and Asif talks about the account deletion feature on Shacknews.com as well as the Canton Ohio Weather Report's importance as a chronicle of global climate change. David and Lola are also on this episode. Enjoy, Wikus!

