Shackcast Episode 064: One of these days we are going to nail this
Please understand, Wikus. Here's the latest episode of the Shackcast!
On this very special episode of the Shackcast, the official Shacknews podcast of Shacknews, the gang gets "some feedback" from one of our listeners. We take quality control super seriously at Shacknews, so this episode features an exhaustive look at how we can get better. We also rank our show against all the other podcasts in Shacknews history. Blake talks about his recent hands-on previews of Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Baldur's Gate 3, and Asif talks about the account deletion feature on Shacknews.com as well as the Canton Ohio Weather Report's importance as a chronicle of global climate change. David and Lola are also on this episode. Enjoy, Wikus!
HERE COMES LOLA BOO BOO pic.twitter.com/vLCNvzjZVu— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 6, 2020
We are now part of the Greenlit Podcast Network. Head over to their webpage to check out all the other great shows.
18min 40sec
ASIF: I thought--I thought... we would kick off the show a little differently. 'Cause I got some feedback.
CRADDOCK: You got some feedback?
ASIF: Yeah we got feedback.
CRADDOCK: Ok.
BLAKE: Alright.
ASIF: And, I think by reading this, I'm probably not listening to his feedback. 😐But I don't care.
19min 15sec
ASIF: This is from Wikus Van De Merwe.
CRADDOCK: Yeah.
ASIF: Van De---from Wikus. Uh, he's been doing some thinking lately after listening to the latest shackcast--mind you, Blake, the audio guy really screwed up for the latest shackcast. And I apologized profusely.
CRADDOCK: It happens.
ASIF: Greg recorded at 48khz and the rest of us recorded at 44.1khz like normal people.
CRADDOCK: Greg, you sonuvabitch.
ASIF: And our local recordings for Blake and Greg did not work as a result. Greg also came in like, twenty minutes into the podcast like stone cold--
CRADDOCK: --oh was that where he was your "special correspondent"?
ASIF: Yeah. That was when he was the special correspondent.
CRADDOCK: And didn't know?
ASIF: And didn't know anything we were talking about.
20min 5sec
ASIF: He wanted to provide some feedback.
CRADDOCK: I appreciate that!
ASIF: On where we could make some improvements. For the show.
BLAKE: Alright.
ASIF: And you know... this is just his point of view.
BLAKE: Of course.
ASIF: As a guy that regularly listens to the podcast, amongst a regiment of other podcasts, that he also listens to.
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
ASIF: So I mean this is like...
BLAKE: So we're just one?
ASIF: We're one of maany podcasts that he listens to. So he knows--
BLAKE: We're just another podcast notch in his bedpost.--
ASIF: HE KNOWS. He knows a good podcast. He knows a shitty podcast.
CRADDOCK: Right. Are we that? I don't think we are.
20min 55sec
ASIF: "So also, I have to work off the assumption"--this is hilarious 😃, I laughed. Legit lol when I read this. I still might.-- "that 'you Vision'--with a capital 'V'--or goal--YOU Vision, or goal,
CRADDOCK: Yeah.
ASIF: "of the podcast" 😯*exhales* "is to either:
"Drive more traffic to shacknews the website." shacknews, the website...
BLAKE: Shack News! The Website! The Game! The Movie!
CRADDOCK: That's our new slogan.
ASIF: "Increase the size of the chatty community" ...
LOLA: 🐶
ASIF: Lola literally scoffed at that!
ASIF (continues): "Gain a wide audience of listeners." ... Ok. "Be revenue neutral"😆 "or even profitable?" 🤣
BLAKE: That's... That's definitely the goal of this podcast.
ASIF: 😂🤣
CRADDOCK: He got you again!
BLAKE: I don't know about you guys, I'm definitely in this podcast for the money.
22min 14sec
ASIF: Let's get that podcast money!!
CRADDOCK: Oh dude. That shack podcast MONEEEEHHHHH 🤑🤑🤑
BLAKE: Podcast money, comin' right atchya!
... (too much talking over each other makes this section really difficult to transcribe)
ASIF: "Or some combination--"Or some combination of any of the above." You know what? That's fair.
CRADDOCK: Yeah. I think his heart's in the right place.
ASIF: Yeah. No. I'm reading this because I think it came from a very good place, and it's one of our listeners!
CRADDOCK: Yeah yeah yeah.
ASIF: I feel like this is like, our--it's like... it's gonna be good for us.
CRADDOCK: Yeah.
ASIF: And I thought, let's start with this, and then we can try to record an episode based on Wikus's framework.
CRADDOCK: Alright. Number one: More Tangents!
23min 10sec
ASIF: "If none of these are the reason why you're producing a podcast in the first place, then gladly discard this message." 😂
BLAKE: Okay cool. Let's get on with the episode then.
ASIF: "Otherwise--OTHERWISE--Otherwise, here are some things that I think might may help of course."
CRADDOCK: Wikus, minus ten points for an adverb.
ASIF: "You are already aware of a few--maybe ALL, question mark--of these pain points but please at least indulge me" 😂"in case if this writing at least allows you to organize and prioritize the task at hand."
CRADDOCK: If this message is longer than his thoughts on Skyward Sword that he sent me when he was banned I'll be surprised.
ASIF: It might be! 😅
Wikus sidenote: It's not.
24min 4sec
ASIF: "In no particular order of importance" ... You ready for this? 🙂
CRADDOCK: Bring it on!
BLAKE: Okay. I'm bracing myself.
CRADDOCK: Hurt me plenty.
ASIF: "Drop Blake,
CRADDOCK: 😦
ASIF: "Greg,
CRADDOCK: 😧
ASIF: "and/or anyone else not in the room with you. Sorry."
BLAKE: Ohhh. Okay well we can stop there. I think we've heard enough.
CRADDOCK: Alright, bye Blake.
BLAKE: I'll just leave. Sorry Wikus.
ASIF: 🤣
BLAKE: Sorry I'm not good enough for you. Oh my goodness...
ASIF: He gives a lot of reasons for it, if you want to hear them.
BLAKE: Is it...? I mean?
ASIF: It's audio-quality...
BLAKE: Uh huh? That's it?
ASIF: It's just audio-quality? And then... it's just audio quality.
BLAKE: It's not anti-semitic?
ASIF: No. I think it's... also... He wants you to get new mics.
BLAKE: Okay. Well, does he want to buy me those new mics?
ASIF:😄 I don't want to read this whole thing, right? I thinkjust having--he wants the audio quality to be similar across the board.
BLAKE: It's cool. I'm picking up on the subtle anti-semitism of his statement. It's cool.
ASIF: 😆
26min 45sec
ASIF: Okay, so. This one... he cuts me deep. 😑
CRADDOCK: Uh oh.
BLAKE: Uh oh.
ASIF: "Publish no later than fourty-eight hours after recording."
CRADDOCK: 😆
ASIF: Like I have that time. Like I can do that. I'm gonna try. I'll try.
CRADDOCK: It's tough.
ASIF: You know what, Blake? I am equipped to--I edit audio a lot.
BLAKE: Yeah.
ASIF: I know how to do this. My problem is, that my workflow for my podcast has mainly been on a mac.
27min 20sec
ASIF: Granted, when we're recording here I can start using one of the beefy PCs to do that.
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
ASIF: I think I have to get better... --and I agree with Wikus, here--I need to get better at my workflow for this. But what he doesn't realize is how much else I do for shacknews other than this podcast.
CRADDOCK: Yeah.
ASIF: And I don't think he's factoring that in.
BLAKE: No. He's not.
CRADDOCK: It's-it's-it's tough we do a lot with a small time.
BLAKE: But you know, that's just the subtle language of racism.
Wikus sidenote: I understand you have a lot of different responsibilities and obligations, Asif. That's why I also suggested, in the same message no less, that you change the frequency of the podcast to a frequency that works best for you. It doesn't have to be once a week. Could be every other week or even a month.
Also, I don't appreciate being called a racist.
EXHIBIT A to clear the record on what I actually sent to Asif:
http://chattypics.com/files/shackbrowseUpload_turs9mzxdv.png
http://chattypics.com/files/shackbrowseUpload_ssguiwl78l.png
http://chattypics.com/files/shackbrowseUpload_kb9mix5qs5.png
I wrote the message on a smartphone, hence the typos.
28min 30sec
ASIF: I'm working on... uh, the DEV side of shacknews.
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
ASIF: Where there is a vision for what the website is going to evolve into this year. That's still going to be executed and right now it doesn't really--right now it's just sitting there.
CRADDOCK: Yeah.
ASIF: Um, so then--I guess that when he mentions The Chatty. It's not just the podcast. It's like everything I do, at shacknews, is to make sure that that community survives.
CRADDOCK: Yeah.
ASIF: And... 😅what I have done recently, with the introduction of the 'delete user' function? Is having a chaotic effect.
CRADDOCK: 🙄 To say the least.
ASIF: That's all I'll say.
29min 28sec
ASIF: And I was gonna post about it on the Chatty, but I figure I can just say it here and Wikus can write it down.
CRADDOCK: Yeah.
ASIF: We allow political discussion, on our forum.
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
ASIF: Right? Not every gaming site does that.
CRADDOCK: Right.
ASIF: Because of that, at times--and I'm not blaming political discussion--but I think because of that--and this existed before that. This was... the foundations of this site; Quake versus UT. Right?
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
ASIF: There's like, years of bitter rivalries that are brewing amongst users.
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
ASIF: Straight-up hatred at each other.
CRADDOCK: Yeah.
ASIF: And it comes from being a twenty four year old website. My point, to the community or just anyone, would be that
A) You can delete your post history now. And recreate yourself as a new user if you want to.
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
ASIF: and B) We've always had a thing in-place for changing your username.
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
ASIF: It's a procedure. You message DukeNuked. You tell him "I don't wanna be XYZ anymore I wanna be ABC." and we perma-ban XYZ and then you're ABC. And it's your choice if you tell the community that you're the same person.
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
ASIF: And that's our procedure. That's how it's always been. But what people are doing, is deleting their accounts and creating a new one. Deleting their accounts and creating a new one. And uh... yeah that's... I just think, like I said, it's created a world where I cannot perma ban people.
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
ASIF: And that's dangerous. 😐
CRADDOCK: Yeah.
ASIF: And from a health-of-a-community standpoint, that concerns me. But what I am working towards on the site is something I think people who created an account twenty years ago or whatever would've wanted it to be, in 2020.
CRADDOCK: Right.
ASIF: So it's like, at this point, I don't blame any users who are doing what they're doing. But I will guarantee you, that if you're a long-term user, and you care about the site at all, you're going to regret deleting your account when I push the next major update to the site.
CRADDOCK: Right.
ASIF: And that's it.
32min 20sec
ASIF: And I'm not telling you to not delete your account. If you feel like you need to delete your account, delete your account. But yeah, Wikus, you're right about that aspect. I do--everything I do at this site is to grow our community because I do think it's one of the most unique communities in gaming and on the internet.
CARDDOCK: With that said--and correct me if I'm wrong--you do have to prioritize those initiatives, right?
ASIF: Mmhm.
CRADDOCK: Like some measures will grow the community more than others. The podcast, to me, it's not that it's unimportant because it is important, but it started for me as a way for some of our staff to get together and talk about games.
ASIF: Yeah.
CRADDOCK: Which is hard to do when most of us are remote--Like the fact that you and I live together--well live near each other, I should say 😓--is, well like eight minutes away I don't know--
BLAKE: That's an abnormality.
CRADDOCK: And so the podcast is kind of a vehicle for us to do with that proximity.
ASIF: Yeah. And I think like we are going to and we have done, like, livestreams together.
CRADDOCK: Yeah.
ASIF: Like that "The Joy of Super Mario Maker" or stuff like that. Like... look at what we did over game of the year deliberations. We got everyone together. This is... things have fallen into place over the last year that have set us up in a way where we can do things that we couldn't do over a year ago.
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
ASIF: Yeah so, I dunno. The podcast is just like...
BLAKE: It's icing on the cake.
ASIF: To me, it's my--it's our outlet to shout into the void.
CRADDOCK: Right.
ASIF: That's it.
CRADDOCK: It's definitely not, like, one of the pillars of shacknews.
34min 15sec
ASIF: I'll just say it! I'm just gonna say this: when I bought shacknews, they had a podcast. And it was the majority of the traffic coming to the site.
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
ASIF: Right?
CRADDOCK: Yeah.
ASIF: One would think when you buy a website, with a podcast, that has the majority of the traffic coming to it, that you would OWN said podcast--But that's not what fucking happened.😠
CRADDOCK: Yeah... that's some...
ASIF: 'Cause boy... there was some good SEO... confirming the end of the week...
CRADDOCK: Mmhm!
ASIF: Not that I'm bitter! 😒So you know what? This is my chance to shout into the void.
CRADDOCK: Yeah.
36min
ASIF: So like, I dunno. I walk by--you saw that I hung it up, the shuga-shack logo--I walk by it every time I'm in the office now and I'm like, "That's us." A little shack, with a satellite dish strapped to the roof and this is what we got, Wikus. So deal with it.
CRADDOCK: Right.
ASIF: 😄 but you know what? I'm gonna try to get better bandwidth for the satellite dish, but man, yeah... it's not that we're trying to sound bad. Like, I said it specifically in one episode, but yeah. I'm ranting and it's all Wikus' fault.
CRADDOCK: That's okay.
BLAKE: It is all Wikus's fault. I--I--this episode almost didn't happen, though.
ASIF: Yeah.
BLAKE: I prodded you yesterday, because I thought it was important that we continue doing the shackcast on a regular especially since we're gonna be... all up in Texas, uh, soon.
ASIF: Yeah, for that SXSW.
BLAKE: Yeah so, you know, I was like--I enjoy doing the shackcast. I think podcasts is a good--I dunno a good way to reach out to like, everybody in general and like, help grow stuff and yeah but I also agree we have so many other things that take, like, WAY higher priority like... it's just good that we actually take the time to do this. I think is what Wikus needs to understand.
ASIF: It's a frickin' miracle.
BLAKE: Yeah it's a miracle that we have time to do this, frankly.
36min 12sec
ASIF: Wikus wants me to properly announce commercial breaks before we go to them? So let's announce a commercial break right now.
The commercial: https://cartridgefam.com/
ASIF: AND we're back from that break, thanks Wikus! Thanks for reminding me.
38min 45sec
ASIF: Uh, do you wanna hear the next complaint?
CRADDOCK: Yeah!
ASIF: Er, sorry, "feedback"?
CRADDOCK: I think--yeah okay.
BLAKE: 😆
ASIF: Blake are you sure?
BLAKE: I dunno. What does he say?
ASIF: I'm gonna read it. Blake, you know that I love you. And I don't--I don't agree with this statement I'm about to read.
CRADDOCK: Uh oh...
BLAKE: I'm gonna brace myself.
ASIF: but these words are gonna come out of my mouth.
CRADDOCK: But they're not your words!
ASIF: And it breaks my heart.
BLAKE: The anti-semitic ramblings of a mad man online are about to come out.
ASIF: 😆Here we go...
