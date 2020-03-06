New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The dankest Animal Crossing and Doom crossover memes we could find

When Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal come together, wholesome fireworks blossom into the air and everyone has a huge smile on their face...thanks to these memes, after all.

Brittany Vincent
2

The video game gods must be crazy...like a fox.

On March 20, just a few short weeks away, we'll finally be able to welcome two hotly-anticipated games to retail: Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal. Somehow, two very different games are about to arrive on the same day, and the gaming world will rejoice. 

Two different audiences will flock to their favorite retailer to pick up their copies of their respective games (or both!) on that day, and there's something inherently joyful about that. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal crowds are likely filled with opposing tastes and viewpoints, but excitement over your favorite new game can bring anyone together. 

Hell, it can even bring the protagonists of both games together, and that's exactly what fans have been doing. Bringing everyone's favorite little dog Isabelle together with the Doom Slayer so the couple can spend time together may very well be one of the cutest video game mash-ups yet, and we've rounded up a nice selection of memes to get you in the mood for the impending mid-March Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal takeover. 

Without further ado, let's get to the dankness. 

Isabelle learning to rip and tear from our Doom Slayer is honestly peak wholesome content. And you should be afraid. Why bother with a gun when you have a Pocket Isabelle? I mean, just look at this, I can't even stand how cute it is. And the tail wag?! Oh my LORD. 

Isabelle's drunk again (probably off the Henny) and can't stop talking about ripping and tearing...

Doomguy in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate when?

Honestly, she's rocking that armor.

When Doomguy wants to check out your Animal Crossing home, you oblige.

Slaying demons has never looked so cute.

Until it is done. This is the way.

Name a more iconic duo. We'll wait.

So did anyone else know that it was actually Isabelle under the mask?

She really did save up all of her bells. How adorable!

This is such a cool flex. You can't deny it.

You heard the man.

Which game will you be picking up when the time comes?

Being honest, we'd totally play this.

This is a fusion we can get behind.

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

