Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy trailer shows off new exotics & story

Bungie is keeping their latest year of Destiny 2 rolling with a new season this month, Season of the Worthy, and they've launched a new trailer showing off this season's goods. After beating back the Red Legion at the Sundial, revenge is on the menu, and they’ve got a scheme to destroy the Last City. It’s up to the Guardians to arm up with new exotic gear and strengthen up in the returning Trials of Osiris to stop the insidious new ploy.

Bungie revealed the new Season of the Worthy trailer on March 3, 2020. Slated to kick off on March 10, 2020, Season of the Worthy moves the story to right after the battle at the Sundial. The Red Legion, reeling and seething from their latest defeat has retaken the structure of the Almighty and set the massive superweapon ship on course to crash into the Last City in a desperate attempt to wipe out the Guardians of the Light. Guardians will search for and power up the Warmind in with everything they’ve got to change the course of the Almighty before its too late. You can check out the trailer for Season of the Worthy below.

In addition to the new story beats, Season of the Worthy brings a slew of new exotic gear quests and new PVP and PVE activities. The new season also sees the return of Trials of Osiris: A 3v3 play mode in which players will fight and conquer against other Guardians in a unique playlist until they are finally brought down, after which they will be rewarded based on how many wins they were able to tally. It’s a welcome return to say the least that will make the coming season more interesting.

