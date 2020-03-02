Will Baldur's Gate 3 have co-op? Baldur's Gate 3 and co-op are words that go hand-in-hand, and now that the game has been officially revealed, there's some good news for co-op players out there.

Since the surprise announcement of Baldur’s Gate 3, players have wanted to know all about its co-op functionality. The previous game in the series, Baldur’s Gate 2, had some multiplayer features and with the impending release of the sequel, co-op is going to be a hot topic. Thankfully, there’s some good news to be shared about co-op in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Will Baldur’s Gate 3 have co-op?

The answer to the question, “Will Baldur’s Gate 3 have co-op?” is a resounding “yes!” The team behind the highly anticipated title have stated that Baldur’s Gate 3 will include multiplayer both online and offline.

To expand upon this, Baldur’s Gate 3 will include two-player splitscreen co-op as well as four-player online co-op, just some of the many features Blake Morse covers in his recent preview. Blake also went on to state, “The original Baldur’s Gate set a standard for table-top style RPGs video games and Baldur’s Gate 3 is already looking like it’s going to hold up the pedigree that comes with the franchise’s name.”

Players will be able to play Baldur's Gate 3 co-op with a few other friends online. There's also the option for splitscreen local play.

This news should come as a relief for players that were getting a bit nervous about some features many expected of the sequel. For Baldur’s Gate 2, players had a lot of options when it came to playing through the campaign with a friend or a few friends. The news that Baldur’s Gate 3 will include co-op both online and offline (as well as splitscreen) is sure to draw a lot of attention.

For those looking to gather every bit of information possible, be sure to check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 PAX East wrap-up, where TJ Denzer highlights a lot of the major bits of information from the announcement.

Now that co-op in Baldur’s Gate 3 is confirmed, we can all give a sigh of relief. As we approach the inevitable Early Access date, be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews and check out the Baldur’s Gate 3 page for our on-going coverage.