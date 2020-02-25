New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

WRATH: Aeon of Ruin Content Update #1 patch notes feature new locations & more

WRATH: Aeon of Ruin has gotten its first major content update, featuring new locations, gear, and a fresh new deadly foe.
TJ Denzer
1

WRATH: Aeon of Ruin is chugging along in Steam Early Access with plenty of bullets and gibs to go around. The throwback to old-school Quake goodness has it going on, and developer KillPixel is ready to give players more. They just announced their first content update for the game, featuring a slew of new content to keep the guns a-blazing.

The WRATH: Aeon of Ruin Content Update #1 was announced on the WRATH: Aeon of Ruin Steam page on February 25, 2020, alongside a new trailer featuring the update’s topline goodies.

WRATH: Aeon of Ruin Content Update #1 patch notes

The major additions of the WRATH’s first new content update since arriving in early access include the Garden as a new level, the Wretch as a new enemy, and new artifact, the Confounding Attar. The Garden, in particular, seems to be a maze of corridors with a centerpiece arena featuring a gnarled giant tree that reaches up into the shattered rafters of a broken greenhouse. In this Garden and other corners of the new Content Update lurks the Wretch: a horrid amalgam of bone and flesh stitched to a deadly energy cannon. To help you deal with your new enemies, the Confounding Attar has been added. Flinging this vial of oil at enemies will infect them with a confused state in which they will fight their fellow monsters - all the better for you to slay in the chaos.

Check out the full list of patch notes for WRATH: Aeon of Ruin Content Update #1 below.

New Content

  • 1 new level, The Gardens
  • 1 new enemy, The Wretch
  • 1 new artifact, Confounding Attar
  • Updated enemy encounters in The Undercrofts and The Mire

General

  • Added support for 4096x2160 resolution
  • Added UI mouse sensitivity option
  • Added framerate cap options

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed player only being able to carry one coffer key at a time
  • Fixed player being able to shoot while journal is open
  • Fixed some user settings not saving when game is closed
  • Fixed bad texture filtering name
  • Fixed Drowner's Apparatus overlay camera clipping and z-fighting
  • Fixed items dropped by enemies getting stuck in walls and surrounding geometry
  • Fixed items sometimes not coming out of coffers at the correct angles
  • Fixed invader attacking even though view to player is blocked
  • Misc fixes

Gameplay

  • Improved enemy AI
  • Added a "load menu" bound to F3 by default
  • Player momentum now slows gradually when crouching
  • Decoupled Shrines and Soul Tethers. This prevents situations where the player will lose a Shrine save by returning to a Soul Tether placed before the time the Shrine was activated.

A list of further coming changes were also posted on the WRATH: Aeon of Ruin Content Update announcement including intentions to overhaul alt-fire on several weapons, rebalance a certain foe, and much more. Be sure to check out the WRATH Steam page for further details on updates to the game.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola