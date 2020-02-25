WRATH: Aeon of Ruin Content Update #1 patch notes feature new locations & more WRATH: Aeon of Ruin has gotten its first major content update, featuring new locations, gear, and a fresh new deadly foe.

WRATH: Aeon of Ruin is chugging along in Steam Early Access with plenty of bullets and gibs to go around. The throwback to old-school Quake goodness has it going on, and developer KillPixel is ready to give players more. They just announced their first content update for the game, featuring a slew of new content to keep the guns a-blazing.

The WRATH: Aeon of Ruin Content Update #1 was announced on the WRATH: Aeon of Ruin Steam page on February 25, 2020, alongside a new trailer featuring the update’s topline goodies.

WRATH: Aeon of Ruin Content Update #1 patch notes

The major additions of the WRATH’s first new content update since arriving in early access include the Garden as a new level, the Wretch as a new enemy, and new artifact, the Confounding Attar. The Garden, in particular, seems to be a maze of corridors with a centerpiece arena featuring a gnarled giant tree that reaches up into the shattered rafters of a broken greenhouse. In this Garden and other corners of the new Content Update lurks the Wretch: a horrid amalgam of bone and flesh stitched to a deadly energy cannon. To help you deal with your new enemies, the Confounding Attar has been added. Flinging this vial of oil at enemies will infect them with a confused state in which they will fight their fellow monsters - all the better for you to slay in the chaos.

Check out the full list of patch notes for WRATH: Aeon of Ruin Content Update #1 below.

New Content

1 new level, The Gardens

1 new enemy, The Wretch

1 new artifact, Confounding Attar

Updated enemy encounters in The Undercrofts and The Mire

General

Added support for 4096x2160 resolution

Added UI mouse sensitivity option

Added framerate cap options

Bug Fixes

Fixed player only being able to carry one coffer key at a time

Fixed player being able to shoot while journal is open

Fixed some user settings not saving when game is closed

Fixed bad texture filtering name

Fixed Drowner's Apparatus overlay camera clipping and z-fighting

Fixed items dropped by enemies getting stuck in walls and surrounding geometry

Fixed items sometimes not coming out of coffers at the correct angles

Fixed invader attacking even though view to player is blocked

Misc fixes

Gameplay

Improved enemy AI

Added a "load menu" bound to F3 by default

Player momentum now slows gradually when crouching

Decoupled Shrines and Soul Tethers. This prevents situations where the player will lose a Shrine save by returning to a Soul Tether placed before the time the Shrine was activated.

A list of further coming changes were also posted on the WRATH: Aeon of Ruin Content Update announcement including intentions to overhaul alt-fire on several weapons, rebalance a certain foe, and much more. Be sure to check out the WRATH Steam page for further details on updates to the game.