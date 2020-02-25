WRATH: Aeon of Ruin Content Update #1 patch notes feature new locations & more
WRATH: Aeon of Ruin has gotten its first major content update, featuring new locations, gear, and a fresh new deadly foe.
WRATH: Aeon of Ruin is chugging along in Steam Early Access with plenty of bullets and gibs to go around. The throwback to old-school Quake goodness has it going on, and developer KillPixel is ready to give players more. They just announced their first content update for the game, featuring a slew of new content to keep the guns a-blazing.
The WRATH: Aeon of Ruin Content Update #1 was announced on the WRATH: Aeon of Ruin Steam page on February 25, 2020, alongside a new trailer featuring the update’s topline goodies.
WRATH: Aeon of Ruin Content Update #1 patch notes
The major additions of the WRATH’s first new content update since arriving in early access include the Garden as a new level, the Wretch as a new enemy, and new artifact, the Confounding Attar. The Garden, in particular, seems to be a maze of corridors with a centerpiece arena featuring a gnarled giant tree that reaches up into the shattered rafters of a broken greenhouse. In this Garden and other corners of the new Content Update lurks the Wretch: a horrid amalgam of bone and flesh stitched to a deadly energy cannon. To help you deal with your new enemies, the Confounding Attar has been added. Flinging this vial of oil at enemies will infect them with a confused state in which they will fight their fellow monsters - all the better for you to slay in the chaos.
Check out the full list of patch notes for WRATH: Aeon of Ruin Content Update #1 below.
New Content
- 1 new level, The Gardens
- 1 new enemy, The Wretch
- 1 new artifact, Confounding Attar
- Updated enemy encounters in The Undercrofts and The Mire
General
- Added support for 4096x2160 resolution
- Added UI mouse sensitivity option
- Added framerate cap options
Bug Fixes
- Fixed player only being able to carry one coffer key at a time
- Fixed player being able to shoot while journal is open
- Fixed some user settings not saving when game is closed
- Fixed bad texture filtering name
- Fixed Drowner's Apparatus overlay camera clipping and z-fighting
- Fixed items dropped by enemies getting stuck in walls and surrounding geometry
- Fixed items sometimes not coming out of coffers at the correct angles
- Fixed invader attacking even though view to player is blocked
- Misc fixes
Gameplay
- Improved enemy AI
- Added a "load menu" bound to F3 by default
- Player momentum now slows gradually when crouching
- Decoupled Shrines and Soul Tethers. This prevents situations where the player will lose a Shrine save by returning to a Soul Tether placed before the time the Shrine was activated.
A list of further coming changes were also posted on the WRATH: Aeon of Ruin Content Update announcement including intentions to overhaul alt-fire on several weapons, rebalance a certain foe, and much more. Be sure to check out the WRATH Steam page for further details on updates to the game.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, WRATH: Aeon of Ruin Content Update #1 patch notes feature new locations & more