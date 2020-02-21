Classic anime Record of Lodoss War is being adapted into a Castlevania-style game We wouldn't have expected an old anime like Record of Lodoss War to come out of nowhere as a Castlevania: Symphony of the Night-like game, but it looks surprisingly good.

Record of Lodoss War is a classic among the anime pantheon. This Dungeons & Dragons-inspired franchise first came out in 1990 as an animated series and then 1991 as a manga. It has been adapted to several different forms of media and remakes since. Such seems to be the case again with a new upcoming game from studios Team Ladybug and Why so serious?, who are working on Record of Lodoss War - Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth: an action platformer that looks entirely similar to Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and games like it.

Record of Lodoss War - Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth was announced on February 19, 2020, via publisher PLAYISM’s Twitter. Slated to come to Steam early access on March 13, players will take on the role of elf warrior Deedlit, who finds herself waking up in an unknown place with monsters all around. Players will control Deedlit as she explores the labyrinth, fighting off creatures, discovering weapons, treasures, and abilities, and seeking answers to why she was left there.

The legendary Japanese fantasy novel Record of Lodoss War is now a 2D action game, developed by Team Ladybug! Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is coming to Steam Early Access on March 13th!https://t.co/JpF0bAlkY5 pic.twitter.com/Lfo7ote1Ll — PLAYISM (@playismEN) February 20, 2020

It doesn’t take long to see just how much like Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and other such titles Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is. From the combat and platforming to the pixel art and exploration, it oozes the things we loved about those games, but it also features some cool nods for those familiar with the Record of Lodoss War series. It would appear that players will come across other characters from the series both friend and foe, like the Dwarf warrior Ghim and the Dark Elf Pirotess respectively, who will either aid or fight against Deedlit in her journey.

With Konami having turned away from traditional games for the most part, it’s cool to see a game like Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth keep this style of game alive. We’ll be looking forward to it as a new and surprising addition to the 2020 video game calendar.