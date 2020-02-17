Hunter's Arena: Legends Steam closed beta key giveaway The closed beta for Hunter's Arena: Legends begins this Thursday. Here is your chance to score a key to the beta on Steam and see what Mantisco's new game is all about.

Seoul-based developer Mantisco is currently hard at work on an intriguing new title. Hunter’s Arena: Legends aims to marry the best parts of the battle royale, MOBA, and action RPG genres to deliver a unique experience that can be experienced solo or with friends. To give players an idea of what they can expect when the game launches later this year, the development team will be hosting a closed beta event on Steam that begins later this week on February 20. We have an allotment of closed beta keys to give away today ahead of the testing period.

In Hunter’s Arena: Legends, magical yet dark landscapes beckon combatants into an enchanted realm where 60 players enter and only one leaves. From snowy mountains to dense forest to dangerous lava fields, detailed and semi-realistic terrain impacts how players do battle. Special dungeon areas allow players the choice to work together to fight boss monsters for powerful rewards. Additional Hunter’s Arena: Legends features include:

Unique Character Classes – Classic MOBA-inspired character classes offer players unique ways to compete for glory. Every player class offers different strengths and weaknesses, along with countless skill and equipment upgrades;

Solo and Team Play – Players must balance aggressive and strategic game styles by going head-to-head or by teaming up to take down daunting computer-generated bosses;

Lightning-Quick Combat – A unique fighting system allows for strategic combos including parrying, a counter system and more for smooth online tournaments;

Gorgeous Arenas – Hunter’s Arena: Legends utilizes Unreal Engine technology to create detailed character models and an immersive world.

The upcoming beta period will accommodate up to ten thousand players and has unique start times depending on the region players live in.

America: Thursday, Feb. 20 to Sunday, Feb. 23 from 6 p.m. to 12 p.m. (GMT -7)

Europe: Thursday, Feb. 20 to Sunday, Feb. 23 from 6 p.m. to 12 p.m. (GMT +1)

Asia: Thursday, Feb. 20 to Sunday, Feb. 23 from 6 p.m. to 12 p.m. (GMT +9)

To claim a code to the Hunter’s Arena Legends closed beta on Steam for yourself, post in the comments section of this article below and request a key. The codes will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Remember to keep checking in with Shacknews for more news on the game, as well as reviews, previews, guides, and videos on all the biggest new releases of the coming year. Refer to our video game release date calendar to make sure you are ready for the new games of 2020.