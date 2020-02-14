Netflix's Castlevania Season 3 launches in early March 2020 The adventures of Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades, and Alucard will continue in less than a month on Netflix. Check out the latest trailer on Season 3.

The Castlevania animated series over on Netflix didn’t end Season 2 very long ago, but they’re already just about set to launch Season 3. If you’re looking to get back to all the ice-casting, whip-slinging, and vampire-hunting, you won’t be waiting long. Castlevania Season 3 on Netflix is slated to launch in early March 2020, just next month. Be aware, if you haven’t watched the series yet, this article could contain some mild spoilers for the series.

Netflix announced the new season of the Castlevania animated series on Netflix’s Twitter on February 14, 2020. Slated to begin on March 5, 2020, Castlevania Season 3 got itself a fresh new trailer to go with the announcement. Following the defeat of Vlad Tepes, Alucard, Sypha Belnades, and Trevor Belmont are scattered about as the forces of evil regather themselves. When evil begins to show its ugly head again, Sypha and Trevor rise to the occasion to hunt once more as Alucard faces the death and curse of his family. You can catch the trailer in action below.

The Netflix Castlevania series has been garnering extremely positive reviews ever since it first launched under the direction of Warren Ellis, Sam and Adam Deats, and Spencer Wan. Following most closely to the beloved Castlevania 3, the Castlevania Netflix series provides solid entertainment in the series in a time where Konami is doing little to nothing with the games outside of pachinko machines. With the new series on the way, we’re excited to see Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard back in action against the creatures of the night and the machinations of Carmilla and Isaac. We’d also like to see agile pirate Grant Danasty make an appearance at some point, as he’s the only core character of Castlevania 3 that has been strangely absent from the series.

What do you want to see out of Castlevania Season 3? It’ll be coming on March 5 in only a few weeks, so stay tuned to Netflix for the latest on the series.