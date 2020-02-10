THQ Nordic opens Nine Rock Games with former Bohemia Interactive staff The new Nine Rock Games studio has been opened by THQ Nordic and is working on a new survival shooter.

THQ Nordic is making moves with a new studio that was opened recently. Taking on former staff from ARMA/DayZ developers Bohemia Interactive, THQ Nordic recently opened new dev studio Nine Rock Games. Perhaps not surprisingly, the staff at Nine Rock are slated to begin work on a new survival shooter.

THQ Nordic announced the opening of Nine Rock Games on February 10, 2020, as reported by Gamesindustry.biz. Nine Rock Games is set to be led by David Durcak, who will act as the CEO of the studio. Durcak was project lead on DayZ at Bohemia Interactive for five years and much of the rest of the team also worked on DayZ, ARMA, and various titles at Cauldron (acquired by Bohemia Interactive in 2014) before coming over to Nine Rock. The studios’ first project is expected to be a survival shooter, which will play to the strength and experience of the team. More details on what this game is and when it will launch are expected to come at a later date.

The Nine Rock Games staff features a number of industry veterans who worked on titles like ARMA, Soldier of Fortune, Payback, and more.

THQ Nordic has definitely been on the move as of late with their acquisition and opening of new studios and projects. Despite a complete screw up of epic proportions in 2019 when the group decided to host an AMA via controversial web forum 8chan, the group has nonetheless put out fairly good content. They acquired Darksiders developer Gunfire Games later in the year, who successfully launched Darksiders: Genesis on PC. They’re also getting ready to launch the remake of cult hit and beloved classic Destroy All Humans! with Black Forest Games sometime in 2020.

Their parent company, Embracer Group, has also launched River End Games in Sweden, who are working on a story-driven new game, and C77 Entertainment in Seattle, which features staff from 343 Studios and EA DICE.

With Nine Rock Games set in motion, it will be interesting to see what kind of new games we hear about under the THQ Nordic empire in the near future.