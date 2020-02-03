What is the Sea of Thieves Insider Program? Learn everything you need to know about what the Sea of Thieves Insider Program is and how you can join up – provided you sign an NDA.

Much like many other games these days, Sea of Thieves has its own Insider Program. This program, which is available to all players, is a unique experience but it is heavily protected by a non-disclosure agreement. For those looking to get in, you’ll first need to know what the Sea of Thieves Insider Program is and what kind of rules you must agree to.

Sea of Thieves Insider Program

The Sea of Thieves Insider Program is a public test version of Sea of Thieves that Rare uses to, you guessed it, test early builds of the game. This is a safe environment where Rare can test new features, mechanics, and bug fixes at a large scale.

However, there is one caveat: all players must sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before joining the Sea of Thieves Insider Program. For the layman, this means you agree not to talk about the Sea of Thieves Insider Program, you agree not to share any information about what you see in it, you agree to not take screenshots or capture footage, as well as a few other points. Basically, everything you see in the Insider Program is confidential. If you talk about what you see, you can have your account banned.

Why sign up to the Sea of Thieves Insider Program?

The Sea of Thieves Insider Program is a way for players to get a sneak peek at early content that may or may not make it to the full game. This is great for those players that want even more Sea of Thieves in their life.

There are rewards to be earned by helping Rare test the game through the Sea of Thieves Insider Program.

Outside of seeing new content early, players that participate in the Insider Program are actively helping Rare create a better game. It basically lets Rare stress test new things at a much larger scale than an internal testing team. A bug is easier to find when you have a thousand people playing a game rather than ten.

There is another appealing bonus: more loot and rewards. Players that play the Sea of Thieves Insider Program will receive rewards in the full game.

If you’re interested in the Sea of Thieves Insider Program, head over to the Sea of Thieves site where you can sign up to become a participant. You will need to sign the aforementioned NDA, which requires you to be at least 18 years old. There’s also plenty of other valuable information to be found there.

And remember, much like Fight Club, you do not talk about what you see in the Sea of Thieves Insider Program! Be sure to sail over to the Shacknews Sea of Thieves Guide and Walkthrough hub for even more insights in the various mechanics and puzzles in the full game.