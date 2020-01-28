Rocket League Esports Shop update prepares for RLCS Season 9 Rocket League is set to receive a new Esports Shop update next week, which sets the stage for the start of Season 9 of the Rocket League Championship Series.

Rocket League is a few months into its new Esports Shop and Psyonix is looking to keep its offerings freshened up. On Tuesday, the developer detailed a few changes set to hit the shop next week. These changes mainly involve the addition of new teams to the shop, along with a few changes to an existing team: Season 8 champions NRG.

Back during this past summer, NRG revealed a new logo and new branding for the long-time esports organization. The Rocket League Esports Shop will look to update the NRG offerings to reflect its new logo and better fit the RLCS Season 8 Champions. If you're more like the folks on r/GlobalOffensive who dunked on the new logo and liked the old one better, no need to worry. Those who own previous NRG items will still get to keep them in their inventory.

New teams are also set to hit the Esports Shop, including eUnited, Pittsburgh Knights, Team Reciprocity, and Veloce Esports. All of these teams will receive an Octane Decal, Dominus Decal, ARMR Wheels, Bionic Wheels, Patriarch Wheels, and Player Banner.

All of this will help set the table for the start of Season 9 of the Rocket League Championship Series. The new competitive Rocket League season is set to begin on February 1. The new Esports Shop update will drop on February 4, according to the Rocket League website.