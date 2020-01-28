Rumor: Sony PS5 console, bootup animation and sound leaked on Twitter A tweet rumored to show the PS5 boot-up screen and sound has appeared online.

It was bound to happen eventually. With all the interest in the PlayStation 5, someone was going to spill the beans and show some things they weren’t supposed to. That’s potentially what we’re seeing from a tweet making the rounds on the internet today. Please take a look.

The short video potentially shows the PS5 logo and boot up, as well as plays the sound that players could expect to hear when turning on their shiny new PS5 in December 2020. Part of the video is blocked out, which I assume hides information that could potentially identify the PS5 developer kit and get someone in a heap of trouble.

The comments for the tweet are as you’d expect, with people talking about the video being a fake, and others slamming Sony for their choice of logo. Truth be told, this could be real, and it could be fake. That’s sort of how unconfirmed rumors and leaks work.

What we do know about the PS5 is that it will be releasing in December 2020. We don’t have a date right now, but that will make it a hot commodity for last-minute holiday shoppers. You can follow PlayStation 5 content on Shacknews through the tag, or you can visit our 2020 video game release dates calendar to find some games to hold you over until it's out.

What’s your opinion on the leaked video rumored to show the PlayStation 5 boot up screen and sound?