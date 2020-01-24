Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 to launch new physics engine & limited event Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is coming in February with a limited-time event, but it's the shift in physics engines that may very well change the landscape of the game.

Fortnite has gone through some drastic changes in the last few months. It was amazing when the game was completely shut down for a bit in a black hole before the wild reveal of Fortnite Chapter 2, but the change coming in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 may shake the landscape of the game even harder. Slated for late February, Fortnite’s latest season is getting both a limited-time event and an all-new physics engine.

Fortnite announced their plans for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 on January 24, 2020 via a post on the Fortnite website. Though it was originally supposed to launch in early February, the switch of engines has caused Epic Games to push the new season back. It will now be launching on February 20, 2020. This upcoming season marks Fortnite’s move to the Unreal Chaos physics engine and Epic expects there will be some bumps on the way, so they’re taking the time to do additional playtesting and bug squashing before the new season goes live.

We have an update on Chapter 2 - Season 1 and when to expect the next season.



Read more: https://t.co/RkuJetQKEe — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 24, 2020

In addition to Fortnite moving to its new physics engine, the game is expected to feature a two week long limited-time event which will also launch on the start of the new season. They left little to no clues as to what the new event will entail, but several folks have speculated that it could have something to do with DC’s upcoming Birds of Prey movie. Fortnite making a recent comment about “seeing Harley soon” certainly helped stir the pot. We can’t help but wonder if they might aim to outdo the pageantry of their recent collaboration with Star Wars, including lightsabers and skins.

Not everyone is chipper about the new season changes though. Notable Fortnite content creator Tyler “Ninja” Blevins questions the effect the change of engines has had or will have on the game, speculating that it may be the reason Epic Games hasn’t been forthcoming with new major competitive Fortnite Battle Royale events.

It will remain to be seen what the new engine does to Fortnite, but Epic seems dedicated to ensuring that the game still feels as close to the way it should as possible. We'll see for sure when Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 launches on February 20, 2020.