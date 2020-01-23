New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Stardew Valley has sold over 10 million copies according to creator

According to Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone, the game has passed an epic milestone of over 10 million copies sold across all platforms.
TJ Denzer
8

There’s absolutely no denying that Stardew Valley is an amazing indie game. Having launched initially in February 2016, the game has been a part of conversations amongst players for years and continues to be one of the most relaxing and enjoyable farming and adventure games around. For all the attention it’s garnered, Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone took the opportunity to share that the game has passed over 10 million copies sold across all platforms.

Barone shared the stat on Stardew Valley via his ConcernedApe Twitter account on January 23, 2020. According to Barone, the game passed 10 million units pretty recently. He took the opportunity to thank the community that had made the game such a success and reflect on the time that had passed since. In that time, Stardew Valley has had a chance to spread from it’s original launch on Steam to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mac, Linux, and even mobile devices.

It’s an amazing thing to see Stardew Valley do so well. We’ve certainly enjoyed our share of it here on Shacknews, following its launch of multiplayer, sharing it in multiple Shack Chat discussions, and even referring to it as an overlooked gem back when it first came out. Nobody’s overlooking this one now. That’s for sure. A big part of Stardew Valley has been that it’s just one of the most relaxing games around. You can engage in your story, lose yourself in various tasks, be it dungeon crawling, farming, fishing, or mining, or socialize with the game’s townies and strike up relationships. It might be safe to say Stardew Valley is kind of there to be whatever most gamers want it to be.

To that end, Shacknews congratulates ConcernedApe and Chucklefish on the 10 million unit milestone. Thanks for a great four years of Stardew Valley gaming.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    January 23, 2020 2:30 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Stardew Valley has sold over 10 million copies according to creator

    • fishbone legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 23, 2020 2:42 PM

      Has there been any talk of a sequel?

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 23, 2020 2:46 PM

        I don't think he wants to do it himself, but the game did do one of the things that he wanted to happen when he set up, which was to recreate interest in the Harvest Moon/Story of Seasons series, which was revitalized after SV was released.

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 23, 2020 3:24 PM

        Stardew Canyon

      • breadsticks legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 23, 2020 3:48 PM

        He said he wanted to build on this for a few years and would alternate between new content and a new title to avoid burn out.

        Forget if it was on twitter or reddit. He answers questions on both.

        • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 23, 2020 4:50 PM

          Fits his MO even when working on the original. There's a chapter in Blood Sweat and Pixels that covers the games development and how at times he just stopped to focus on other things.

    • senor135 legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 23, 2020 2:46 PM

      i havent played it myself (well... maybe i demo'd it for a few minutes now that i think about it) but it's pretty fun to watch other people play.

      it's the kind of game that i dont think i would necessarily play myself, but i really like the vibe, the idea, and watching other people play kind of scratches the itch i get to play it myself... in a way that i think actually playing it myself wouldnt do.

    • tightropetandy
      reply
      January 23, 2020 6:23 PM

      I've bought 3 copies...

