Disintegration announces multiplayer beta dates Those looking to try out the multiplayer component of Disintegration won't have to wait too long, with V1 Interactive announcing closed and open beta dates.

V1 Interactive, the team led by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, is in line to have a great 2020. This is set to be the year that they release their new sci-fi shooter, Disintegration. There are some out there who may be unfamiliar with this crew-based effort. Fortunately, those players are about to get a chance to go hands-on with Disintegration for the first time, with Private Division and V1 revealing the game's closed technical beta dates.

The Disintegration closed technical beta is set to run on Tuesday, January 28 and Wednesday, January 29 from 8AM-11:59PM PT. The closed betas will run on Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. If you aren't lucky enough to get into the closed beta, you won't have to wait very long to join the party. The game's open beta is set to run from January 31-February 1 on the same platforms.

The betas will feature two of the game's multiplayer modes, both of which are set to be included with the game's launch. The first is Retrieval, which will see two teams compete over a payload escort. The second game mode is Control, which sees two teams play a standard domination mode and look to seize a series of control points. Seven different crews, each with their own unique loadouts, will be playable over the course of these betas. V1 will be seeking player feedback throughout the course of both betas, with the developer specifically looking to test online stability.

Disintegration is also in line to get a third multiplayer mode at launch. This one is being kept under wraps for the time being.

Those looking to try and get into the technical beta can sign up on the Disintegration website. Disintegration has a Spring 2020 release window on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.