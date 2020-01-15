Capcom apologizes for MHW: Iceborne PC launch issues, promises fixes ASAP Many players are experiencing various technical issues in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on PC. Capcom promises that fixes are on the way.

When you port an expansion as absolutely massive as Monster Hunter World: Iceborne over to PC, there’s bound to be some snags along the way. Even so, players have been coming up against issues that are simply so inexcusable that even Capcom had to answer to them recently. The Monster Hunter developers have promised that they’ve heard their fans and that fixes are on the way for the most glaring issues currently stifling Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on PC.

The Monster Hunter World devs addressed the technical issues on PC on January 14, 2020 via the official Monster Hunter Twitter. The developers apologized for the various issues players have reported since MHW: Iceborne launched on PC. According to the Monster Hunter twitter, various fixes and updates are on the way ASAP as they investigate, but they welcome further feedback and suggest that players check out the official Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Steam Troubleshooting and Reporting thread to see if their problem has been addressed.

[PC/Steam] UPDATE: We’re planning to deploy a patch in the next few days to address issues relating to the CPU utilization and Save Data compatibility (ver. 10.12.01).https://t.co/kZ0Cz8Z17rhttps://t.co/u8OyEWHQ4j — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) January 15, 2020

Some of the issues have revolved around matchmaking, connection problems, freezing, and abnormal CPU usage. Some of the issues have been as severe as to affect save games, which on a game as large and long as Monster Hunter World: Iceborne would likely be a case to uninstall for some players. Fortunately, as mentioned above, Capcom has expressed intention to fix CPU and save data issues first and foremost, though fixes for other issues are certainly in the works as well.

For the most part, Monster Hunter World has been good on PC. The use of keyboard and mouse is a perfect fit for the game’s user interface and the updated graphical options make an already beautiful game look drop-dead gorgeous. If Capcom can just get past the technical issues of Iceborne’s launch, it will definitely be a game that challenges and rewards its players without issue for a good long time.