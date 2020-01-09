How long to beat Monster Hunter World: Iceborne? From your first Beotodus to the final battle with Velkhana, here's how long you should expect it to take to finish Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is available on both consoles and PC and it brings practically a whole game worth of content with it. Between exploring the new Hoarfrost Reach, battling a wide new bestiary of wyverns, solving new expeditions and investigations, and completing all quests in the game, there’s a lot to do in Iceborne. So how long does it take to conquer everything that Iceborne will throw at you? We have a pretty solid estimate.

How long to beat Monster Hunter World: Iceborne?

Even once you finish the main Monster Hunter World: Iceborne questline, newly added monsters like Safi'Jiva will ensure your hunt never truly ends if you want to keep going.

According to the statistics at the How Long to Beat webpage on Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, players are averaging about 36.5 hours on the main questline of the expansion. To take out the main questline and all sidequests, they suggest you’ll be spending around 51 hours on the game. Of course, a large portion of the time it takes you to defeat Iceborne’s challenges will depend on a number of factors:

What level of familiarity you have with Monster Hunter World.

What level of gear and weaponry you bring to Iceborne.

What level, gear, and skill your hunting companions are packing.

After all, Monster Hunter World is a cooperational affair, you can do it solo, but there’s a lot of fun to be had from taking on the daunting tasks with friends. With these factors in mind, you could blaze through the main questline in about 25 hours, or take your time with it for up to 40.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has a lot to offer even outside the main questline, don't forget to kick your feet up and really explore what it has to offer, such as the new hub in Selina.

Even then, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will be as constantly evolving as the base game ever was. There will be yearly events like the Winter Joy Fest, added monsters like Rajang, and crossover events like those with Horizon Zero Dawn that will bring plenty more challenges to your Monster Hunter World: Iceborne experience. That said, if your major concern in the game is putting Velkhana down for the count and seeing the conclusion of Iceborne’s main questline, the above estimates should be pretty close to what you experience.

Need to figure out how to start the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne questline or learn about the new Clutch Claw? Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter World walkthrough and guide hub, which includes plenty of guides on Monster Hunter World: Iceborne!