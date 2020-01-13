God of War artist shares re-imagined concept art of Star Fox Sony Santa Monica Art Director Raf Grassetti recently shared a collection of concept images based on the Star Fox franchise, and they're amazing to say the least.

God of War (2018) Artist and Sony Santa Monica Art Director Raf Grassetti is good at what he does. The latest God of War game was a visual masterpiece of both brutal and majestic sights and explorable locales. Grassetti doesn’t keep his creativity confined to his work for Sony though. He’s worked on some interesting concepts in the past and his latest collection explores the Star Fox universe with reimaginings of some of its most popular characters.

Raf Grassetti shared his collection of Star Fox concepts on his personal Instagram on January 12, 2020. It features all of the main characters, including Fox McCloud, Peppy Hare, Slippy Toad, and Falco Lombardi, as well as Fox’s longtime rival and on-again-off-again enemy, Wolf O’Donnell. There’s a movie poster looking mock-up of all characters together, as well as singular images dedicated to each character showing off the detail Raf poured into them. You can check out the collection below.

It isn’t the first time Raf has taken a dive into the Nintendo universe. He did some concepts for a multitude of Super Smash Bros characters, has dabbled all over the place in Marvel characters, and has even played around with Cuphead’s cast.

Even so, Grassetti’s efforts on his Star Fox collection have us wistfully thinking. Star Fox has rarely gotten love from Nintendo outside of Smash Bros, the rereleases of the original games, and other cameos like Starlink: Battle for Atlas. The last mainline game was Star Fox 2, and it was really only a release of a canceled game for the SNES/N64 era packed into the Nintendo Switch Online SNES library. Artists and other creatives like Grassetti keep the spirit of Star Fox alive far more than Nintendo does these days, but it still feels worth hoping that work like Grassetti’s and fan appreciation might inspire Nintendo to re-explore the series.

Would you play a Star Fox game based on Raf Grassetti’s concepts? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below. You can see more of Raf Grassetti's work on his Instagram and ArtStation.

[Featured Image by Raf Grassetti]