Here are the Super Mario Maker 2 Course IDs from AGDQ 2020

Are you watching Awesome Games Done Quick 2020's 4v4 Blind Level Race for Super Mario Maker 2? Are you looking to play these levels yourself? Shacknews has collected the Course IDs for Saturday's custom stages.
Ozzie Mejia
After raising over $2,000,000 for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, Awesome Games Done Quick prepared to hold a special Blind Relay Race for Super Mario Maker 2. Two teams of the four of the best Mario speedrunners in the world competed in a 4v4 race of courses made especially for today's event. Nobody had seen these courses prior to Saturday, which made for a special treat for anyone in attendance and watching at home on Twitch.

All Super Mario Maker 2 Course IDs from Awesome Games Done Quick 2020

Like all courses created for Super Mario Maker 2, every level played during today's Blind Relay Race is available to play at home. We're making sure to update all of the Course IDs as the race progresses, so stay tuned to Shacknews as we update this list. Here are the Course IDs for each of the stages featured today:

  • [AGDQ] All Goombrats Do Quarrel: 2K1-D0J-9QF
  • [AGDQ] Spooky Ghost Hot Tub: DDS-QDG-1DG
  • [AGDQ] Catch and Carry: B3J-SVM-3WF
  • [AGDQ] Parallel Worlds (2-player co-op): S0H-BS9-NFF
  • [AGDQ] A Welt in the Crucible: LFY-39K-NNG
  • [AGDQ] Smelly Shell Hotel: 8DC-9PJ-FKC
  • Cadence of [AGDQ] Gerudo Valley: 4DS-Y8V-70G
  • [AGDQ] plAnts.: J07-P2V-Q5G

If you own Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch, be sure to jump in and try these courses out for yourself. If you just picked up the game over the holidays and are playing for the first time, you might need some help on how to go about getting started. So check out our full guide on how to enter Course IDs and jump right into Course World.

Awesome Games Done Quick is set to conclude tonight. The event has raised over $2,000,000 for the Prevent Cancer Foundation prior to the start of tonight's Super Mario Maker 2 Blind Relay Race. AGDQ 2020 isn't over just yet, so be sure to check out the event's final minutes over on Twitch. If you're looking for more tips and information on Super Mario Maker 2, be sure to check out our full guide and walkthrough.

