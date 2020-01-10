Awesome Games Done Quick 2020: Day 6 schedule and runs to watch

It's that time of the year again. Awesome Games Done Quick has returned for seven more days of speedrunning action. The top speedrunners in the world will look to complete the top games of the past and present as quickly as possible and they'll look to do it in front of a worldwide Twitch audience. They'll look to break records, raise money for charity, and have some fun along the way.
Awesome Games Done Quick comes to you from Orlando, FL. This year's event will raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. It's also a special year, as Games Done Quick as an organization is celebrating its tenth anniversary. The fun is underway, with AGDQ already raising over $1,000,000, and you can watch Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 right along with Shacknews. We're making sure to check in every day this week with the daily schedule and to spotlight particularly noteworthy runs worth following.
Before hitting the schedule for today, let's look at one of the highlights from Day 5. Let's get a look at the $1,000,000 milestone.
Here's the full schedule for Day 6, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times will give or take a few minutes depending on progress made throughout the day:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:32 AM
|Touhou Luna Nights
|Reverse Boss Order - PC
|Sean_A
|40:00
|7:22 AM
|VVVVVV
|Glitchless Any% - PC
|mohoc
|22:00
|8:04 AM
|Celeste
|Farewell - PC
|flarebear
|20:00
|8:34 AM
|Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+
|All Time Trials (+DLC) - PC
|teapartycthulu
|40:00
|9:24 AM
|Pac-Man Arrangement
|Any% - GBA
|Joester98
|11:00
|9:45 AM
|Pokemon X/Y
|Any% - 3DS
|wartab
|4:10:00
|2:05 PM
|Mega Man X4
|Zero 100% - PC
|Qttsix
|45:00
|3:00 PM
|Mega Man X3
|100% - SNES
|darrenville
|50:00
|4:10 PM
|Mega Man X
|100% Race - SNES
|Tokyo90, darrenville, Clipper1, Soppanaama
|40:00
|5:00 PM
|TASBot plays Super Mario Bros. 3
|Warps by Lord Tom, Tompa & Maru - NES
|dwangoAC, TASBot, TiKevin83
|10:00
|5:25 PM
|TASBot plays Super Mario Bros. 2
|Warpless by Aglar and AndrewG - NES
|dwangoAC, TASBot, TiKevin83
|18:00
|5:58 PM
|Bonus Game 5
|--
|--
|10:00
|6:33 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|Any% - Wii
|CLG Linkus7
|1:35:00
|8:27 PM
|Super Mario 64 Randomizer
|70 Star - Wii VC
|Puncayshun, 360Chrism, Simply
|1:10:00
|9:52 PM
|Super Mario World
|One Mind 11 Exit Coop - SNES
|authorblues, LackAttack24
|20:00
|10:22 PM
|Dark Souls
|Any% - PC
|Regole
|45:00
|11:17 PM
|Control
|Any% - PC
|Bryonato
|1:16:00
|12:43 AM
|Trauma Center New Blood
|All Operations XS Rank - Wii
|Thurler
|2:50:00
|3:43 AM
|Bonk's Adventure
|Any% - TG16
|greatjhon
|33:00
|4:26 AM
|Tony Hawk's Project 8
|Any% - Xbox 360
|ThePackle
|50:00
|5:26 AM
|Jumping Flash!
|Any% - PSX
|Joester98
|23:00
|5:59 AM
|Kuru Kuru Kururin
|Any% (Normal) - GBA
|mohoc
|20:00
8:04AM - Celeste
Celeste is a brilliant platformer and one that's built for speedrunning. The core game on its own is an entertaining watch. But this isn't the core game. This run is for the recently-released Chapter 9. Farewell goes beyond adding new playable areas. It adds entirely new twists to the game. This one's going to be a fun one to watch, so start your day the right way.
8:27PM - Super Mario 64 Randomizer
GDQ has been getting into this more and more, but the Super Mario 64 Randomizer has totally rejuvenated what's become a run-of-the-mill effort. Randomizer introduces a lot of twists, the need for off-the-cuff strategies, and a lot of opportunity for fun and audience engagement. The Randomizer race should be the highlight of this Friday night and should be an unforgettable experience.
11:17PM - Control
The 2019 Chatty Game of the Year is on full display Friday night. Remedy's latest has proven to be an incredible experience, but is it one that lends itself to speedrunning? We're about to find out. But more than that, there are a handful of donation incentives attached to this one, so stay tuned to see if some of those are met and if we get to explore a little bit more of the Oldest House.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 will take place from now through Saturday, January 11. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.
