Banbaro weakness - Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Hunters will need to face Banbaro early in Iceborne, and we've got information on its greatest weakness, along with other tips for this fight.

Banbaro is a Brute Wyvern introduced in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. For players that are seeing it for the first time, it can be wildly intimidating, especially since you’re alone during the introduction. Our Banbaro weakness guide will help you understand the weapons, mantles, and charms required to win this fight.

Banbaro Weakness

Banbaro has three weaknesses that players can exploit in terms of elements and ailments. Below is a list of each one and how effective each element and ailment is:

Elements

Fire: 2

Water: 0

Thunder: 1

Ice: 0

Dragon 3

Ailments

Poison: 2

Sleep: 2

Paralysis: 2

Blast: 3

Stun: 3

Players should bring a weapon that deals either Dragon, Blast, or Stun, as these will be most effective in the fight against Banbaro. Avoid Water and Ice at all costs as these elements have zero effectiveness. It’s also advised that players equip the Mirewalker Charm as it has the Polar Mobility skill. This will prevent you from slowing down while moving through deep snow, and that’s a big help. I also chose the Iceproof Mantle and Vitality Mantle. To unlock the Iceproof Mantle, which will protect against Iceblight, check out our guide.

If you’re working through the Iceborne quests, you’ll be asked to face Banbaro alone at first. Even when the cut scene is over, you won’t be able to use an SOS. Simply abandon the expedition and head to a quest board. You can then search for an SOS flare and join other players. It’s highly advised you don’t face this monster alone, which is good advice across the board, as it’s tough to be effective on the attack when you are the only one for it to focus on.

